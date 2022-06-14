While investigators work to find the suspects involved in multiple shootings across the city of Chattanooga, a Ringgold resident said she experienced her own scare when her car window was shot out in a rural area.
Deborah Michalski said her car was parked in the driveway when someone shot the window. Her husband noticed a few hours later that a bullet would have hit her two kids had they been in the car.
"Someone shot daddy's car," Michalski's three-year-old son said.
Michalski said she and her family packed up the car and were planning on heading to LaFayette, Georgia, but changed their minds, so they went back into their house.
"Maybe like 30 minutes, 45 minutes after I got out of the car, I was laying in the bed, reading a book, and I heard shooting," Michalski said.
She said that's not unusual.
"We're out in the country, lots of people shoot all the time, target practice," Michalski said.
Michalski said it's never been this close to home. She said her husband went outside to grab something from the car and was shocked.
"He saw that the front of the car actually had like bullet holes, there was one in the driver's side glass and then another in the roof, just over the driver's side. It like went right over the head of the car seats," Michalski said.
She said they moved out to the country to get away from the city, crime, and violence.
"I just didn't think anything like this could happen out here but it just goes to show you no where is safe," Michalski said.
Michalski said she doesn't think they were targeted, but said people need to be more careful. She said something needs to be done.
"I'm scared someone's going to shoot into our house and that one of us is going to get hurt," Michalski said.
She said she's afraid something like that will happen if changes aren't made.
"There's got to be some kind of limit to what people can do with guns and I think they should be held responsible for the things they do, even if it is an accident," Michalski said.
Michalski said she called the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office to file a report, but she said she hasn't heard from them in more than a week. Local 3 News reached out to the sheriff's office to get the report and we're waiting to hear back.