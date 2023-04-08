DeMille Cole-Heard is in the lifetime thriller, "A Hand That Robs the Cradle."
Heard says it's his first big screenplay on a major network.
"I just decided to follow my dream. I was very blessed and determined.
I think the biggest factor is that I didn't stop; I haven't stopped," said Cole.
The Hand that Robs the Cradle" is based on a true story about a nanny who makes a shocking discovery.
The child she's caring for was kidnapped, and his parents are his captors.
Heard portrays "Rob," who is the supportive boyfriend of the nanny.
"My character Rob that I portray, I think that he's a little bit street smart; he's a banker fresh out of college. He comes from the streets, so I think his street sense kicked in," said Heard.
Heard says the film is a mix of excitement and suspense.
A surreal moment for the actor since he worked at Lifetime as a receptionist years ago.
"To see my face on a network that I grew up watching and all the women grew up watching Lifetime," he said. "When I was a kid, my mother, my grandmother's, so being on a network as famous as Lifetime is crazy."
Heard says he has always had a passion for the arts.
He was inspired by actors like Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington.
He says before attending Clark-Atlanta, Heard questioned whether he should pursue theatre.
"I kind second guessing myself, thinking if this is realistic. Would I ever be able to do anything with a degree? I remember it was my mom and family," he continued. "My mother, in particular, encouraged me to go for it."
That led Heard to expand his talents along the way. You can hear Heard's vocals on the soundtrack for the film, "Christmas in Compton."
He also played roles in the 2014 Films, "Andre Foster" and "Camp."
Heard's piece of advice to anyone pursuing acting.
"Just continue to perfect your craft Even if that's singing in your local church or acting in your high school plays for middle schoolers and high schoolers, or college students. You're opportunity will come," he said.
The Georgia native says it's an achievement he's sharing with those back home.
"Just to know I'm still here, I'm still accessible," he said. "They can reach out and congratulate me. That makes me feel proud that they're still connected and see I'm one of their own."