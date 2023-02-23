When Jimmy Carter returned home from his Presidency in 1981, he joined the Maranatha Baptist Church. The former President would teach Sunday School, and Zac Steele, Deacon of the church and friend of the Carter’s, says it was on his bucket list to attend one of Carter’s lessons.
“You have to be in the parking lot by Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening, in order to just get a seat on Sunday,” said Steele.
Steele says crowds of 400 people would gather, in hopes of seeing the 39th President of the United States.
“You’re in awe of him when you meet him at first but then you realize that he doesn’t really want to be known as the President,” says Steele.
Steele says Carter knew people would come to the church to meet him. He and his wife, Rosalynn, would stay after service to pose for photos with people.
“It was important for him to use that platform to bring people to the church and hopefully lead them to Jesus through that relationship,” Steele says.
Steele got to teach in front of Carter twice, in February and June of 2019. He said he’s used to public speaking, but he was nervous about his service.
“It kind of flipped roles,” said Steele. “You never thought when you went down there to watch him teach, that little did you know, you’re going to teach twice in front of him.”
The Carter family sat front row alongside the Steele family for his teaching.
Steele says he hadn’t attended services for two weeks before his sermon. He was on a fishing trip in Florida, but Carter was quick to ask about his whereabouts.
“That’s how attentive he is and how personal he is with people,” says Steele. “I mean, little old guy from Ringgold, Georgia, he noticed was absent from church for two weeks. He called me out on it pretty quickly.”
When Steele went to pursue his associate degree, he asked Carter to take a photo with him when he got his diploma. Because of the pandemic, this couldn’t happen, as Carter was not attending services out of safety for his health. Steele returned to school to earn his bachelor's degree, and they were able to get the photo.
Steele says he still remembers Carter’s last testimony in 2019.
“He talked about the big question, and he pulled the text out of Job that day. He talked about the fears of life after death and when he was leaving this world; he knew where he was going,” remembers Steele.
The congregation later found out that Carter had fallen and broken his hip about a week before his last lesson. Still, he sat to teach, participated in service, and posed for photos.
After Carter’s last sermon, his niece began to step into his role. Steele and other members of the church would take turns setting up Carter’s television to stream the Sunday services.
“She’s done at 10:45 and her phone rang,” said Steele. “It’ll say 'Uncle Jimmy.' He’d chastise her pretty good about ‘you said this name wrong’ or this and that. He’s a Bible scholar. It was a good thing to have a front row seat for.”
Steele and Carter share a love of the Atlanta Braves. He says he remembers seeing Carter sitting at Turner Field, thinking how cool it was for a former President to be there. When becoming friends in 2018, the two bonded over baseball.
Steele says Austin Riley is one of Carter’s favorite Braves. Last summer, Riley autographed a baseball for Carter.
“I got the opportunity to hand deliver that to him at home one Sunday morning. He was thrilled to death about that. So, you know he couldn't go to the games anymore, he slowed down a little bit. So, the smile on his face that day when we got him that Braves baseball was kind of connecting two generations,” says Steele with a smile.
Steele says Carter is a simple, southern man.
“There's plenty of history books out there,” says Steele. “There are Presidential books. You can go to the Carter Center and his library, and you can get all this information, but I can tell you, having a friendship with him and how he treated me, I know that there's millions of other people around the world that got treated the exact same way.”