A Ringgold man has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child molestation and child pornography.
A 28-count indictment against 39-year-old George Anderson resulted in a life sentence with the first 25 years to be served in prison.
According to a news release from the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, the victim’s mother and stepmother agreed to the plea agreement to keep the victim from having to testify.
Anderson had been sexually abusing the victim for several years when he was caught as part of a child pornography sting.
Investigators from Homeland Security and the Catoosa County Sheriff's Department discovered over 50,000 images and videos of child pornography in Anderson's possession.
The victim was interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center and disclosed the years of abuse by Anderson.
Videos in Anderson's possession showed hi engaging in sex acts with the victim, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.
"This child abuser deserves to spend the rest of his lite in prison. We agreed to this sentence to spare this little girl from having to come to court and relive this abuse when she is already struggling mightily to try and rebuild her life,' said District Attorney Chris Arnt.
The victim's family said "We are finally relieved that the predator is off the streets. We believe that justice was somewhat served but it's never enough for the trauma that has hit our family. We would like to thank the detectives, officers, investigators, counselors. District Attorney's staff, and everyone who has walked us through the process and the continuous healing of our family."