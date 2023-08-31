A North Georgia man who held a federal security clearance at a Tennessee nuclear power facility faces felony charges for allegedly lying to FBI investigators about participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot.
Fifty-two-year-old William Frederick Beals II from Ringgold, faces six criminal counts related to his alleged activity on Jan. 6, including entering a restricted area, multiple counts of disorderly conduct, theft of government property and illegally demonstrating in the Capitol.
Beals was arrested Aug. 24th in Adairsville, Georgia, and made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Tennessee.
According to court documents, authorities investigating the events that transpired on Jan. 6, 2021, learned that Beals had traveled from his then-home in Tennessee to attend a rally and protest the certification of the Electoral College for the 2020 Presidential elections.
According to the affidavit, Beals came to the Capitol dressed in fatigues, a leather vest, gloves and a helmet and was allegedly among the mob that broke through police lines on the Lower West Terrace. Once through the police line, Beals is accused of climbing up the scaffolding on the Capitol steps and making his way into the Capitol.
Beals made his way to the Lower West Plaza of the U.S. Capitol building and traveled to the West Plaza Barricade area, where he confronted members of law enforcement, including members of the United States Capitol Police (USCP). Here, Beals attempted to thwart enforcement of a barricade, which USCP used in an effort to hold back the crowd.
The affidavit claims Beals left the building after a few minutes and joined other rioters on steps outside the Capitol as police officers attempted to secure the breached door.
Beals is believed to have pulled on a gas mask and reentered the building through the same door with a group of rioters who “physically overpowered” Capitol Police.
Court documents say that Beals took at least one cellphone video after exiting the Capitol building but while still in the restricted area.
After exiting the building, Beals recorded himself announcing on TikTok, “So we officially took the White House.”
At some point that afternoon, Beals posed for photographs with USCP property. While still on the restricted grounds, Beals sat atop a USCP motorcycle on the Northwest Courtyard. He also took photos in two different areas outside the restricted grounds while posing with a USCP shield.
Later, in October 2021, Beals spoke with FBI agents for the second time about his actions on January 6th.
Beals was advised that it is a crime to lie to federal agents during the course of an investigation. Beals advised he understood. He was then asked again if he had entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, which he denied.
Beals was then shown photographs of himself from that day, including a photograph of him on the USCP motorcycle. Yet he stated that the photos must have been fake or doctored. Authorities recognized tattoos on Beals’s hand and neck and pointed out the similarity to the tattoos in the photos. Beals stated that many people had the same tattoos and continued to deny entering the Capitol.
This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Knoxville and Washington Field Offices, with valuable assistance provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.