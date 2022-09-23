A 79-year-old Ringgold man was convicted this week for charges of Aggravated Sexual Battery, Aggravated Child Molestation (2 counts), Incest (2 counts), and Child Molestation (5 counts).
Thurman Carl Coleman was accused of a decades-long series of molestation.
One of his victims shared their story with a summer camp counselor, and another told their parents about Coleman's abuse.
The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the disclosure of abuse and an investigation began. The victims were interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Fort Oglethorpe.
During the three-day-long trial, both victims took the witness stand to confront Coleman, describing the sexual abuse by Coleman over the years, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris A. Arnt's office.
One of the victims detailed how Coleman would take them for ice cream and then demand submission to his abuse as 'payment' for the ice cream.
The jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Coleman Wednesday.
Coleman is currently awaiting a sentencing hearing, scheduled for October 26, 2022.
He faces a minimum sentence of life with at least twenty-five (25) years without parole.
DA Arnt praised the team effort in prosecuting this case.
We are proud to work with dedicated professionals like Holly Kittle at the Children’s Advocacy Center and Detective Brittany Gilleland of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department. Ms. Reisman worked diligently to prepare and present a powerful and compelling case to the jury which enabled them to quickly reach a verdict and bring an end to the Defendant’s sexual predation."
"This case is another example of my office’s dedication to pursuing justice for the most vulnerable victims. If you choose to molest children in the Lookout Mountain Circuit by prepared for a very long stay in a Georgia Prison.”