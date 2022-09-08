A Ringgold man has been charged with assault over an altercation with a construction worker in July at the Chickamauga Battlefield.
According to a release from the National Park Service, 69-year-old Charles Givens road his bicycle in to a construction zone at the park on July 12, as workers in reflective vests tried to stop him.
The release says Givens hit a worker with his bike, which caused it to fall over.
The release says Givens say stood up, pepper-sprayed the worker and then lunged at him with a stun gun.
Park rangers were able to contact Givens and get the weapons.
Givens was charged with simple battery and booked at the Catoosa County Jail.