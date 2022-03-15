Ringgold High School is performing the spring musical, "Catch Me If You Can" one last time.
This encore show will help Save the Children Ukraine Relief Effort.
The show received rave reviews from the community after a four performance run in early March.
Assistant Director and Drama teacher, Kelly Schroder said she couldn't be happier to see the response it's received.
"This show has actually been about 5 years in the making. Um, Jenae and I have loved this show for a long long time but it is a big show. it's a very dance-heavy show it takes really a lot and so, we were able to build the program for the past 5 years, so that we could get to the point where we could do a show like this and do it well," Schroder said.
She and Theatre Director, Jané Cirlot Ellis, love stories that have a heart. Schroder said it takes a special cast to put on a show like this.
"Before we were even finished with our run, people were already asking if we were going to do an encore. People just loved this show," Schroder said.
That heart shows in the cast too. Junior student and cast member, Meg Asciolla, came up with the idea to take their encore performance and make it beneficial to the community and the world.
"It feels more special for the cause that we are doing it for. Saving the children of Ukraine um, is a really big deal and I think it's a really big deal for people our age to know about because it's affecting not only kids our age just everybody in general," Asciolla said.
Meg is a new student at Ringgold High School. She saw the developments in Ukraine on social media and the news and said she had to help. As encore performances were discussed in the department, Meg's idea hit home with everyone.
"I think that's because we are teenagers, knowing that what we are doing is going to help teenagers in need right now is a really big deal," She said.
Ticket sales and corporate ads sold for the program book will support the Save The Children Ukraine Relief Efforts.
One can attend the show, donate online, or at the door too.