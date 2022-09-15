Catoosa County School officials say Ringgold High and Middle schools are on soft lock downs Thursday morning.
School officials say they were notified by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office of a search happening for a suspect.
School officials say the lock downs were put in place because of protocol.
Officials say they expect to lift the lock downs soon and will return to normal operations once the sheriff’s office says it is safe to do so.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.