Some great cafeteria workers got some much deserved love from the Catoosa County Board of Education. Board members recognized the Ringgold High Cafeteria for TEN years of perfect health inspection scores.
Child Nutrition Manager, Chef Michael Brown said, "We work diligently every day to maintain consistency in our cafeterias. A health inspection score between 90 to 100 denotes "food safety excellence," and our cafeterias maintain that rating. For Ringgold High School to earn a perfect 100 on twenty inspections during the last ten years is an outstanding accomplishment."
ServSafe is a training program from the National Restaurant Association. All school cafeteria managers and assistant managers must be ServSafe certified, and every child nutrition employee participates in ServSafe training.
Superintendent Chance Nix said, "We have set high standards for quality and training, but we only achieve excellence because every child nutrition employee is committed to maintaining the highest standard of quality. I appreciate their pride in their work and their love for our children."