It was 11 years ago when tornadoes broke out for three days across the Southeast.
The storms peaked on April 27, 2011 and lasted the entire day.
There were about 20 tornadoes in total. Ringgold was the hardest hit area. More than 300 people were killed that day.
Earl Henderson said he was not sure that he and his family would survive that night, but he is thankful they did.
On the evening of April 27, 2011 Earl Henderson was on his couch watching American Idol when the program was suddenly interrupted.
He remembers meteorologists saying a tornado was headed directly toward Ringgold.
Henderson ran to the door and when he opened it he could see the tornado clear as day headed his direction.
“My wife, my son, my daughter, and granddaughter were all in the house and I hollered run. We all ran into the hallway bathroom,” Henderson recalled.
Moments after making their way into the bathroom the lights started to flicker and then everything went dark.
All Henderson remembers hearing is loud noises and windows busting out.
“And then it just got quiet. I opened up the bathroom door and looked up and I could see the sky. So, the roof was ripped off the house,” Henderson said.
Henderson walked outside to find that everything around his house was destroyed.
There was only one thing going through his mind after realizing what had just happened.
“I was homeless. I went to bed, got up that day, it was that evening and little did I know is that I was going to be homeless. I did not know where I was going to live. It is something I do not ever want to go through again,” Henderson said.
Eleven years later after the devastating tornado ripped through Ringgold; the town has healed.
“The community has bonded together. No one person made this happen, it was a community effort that put Ringgold back together. From the leadership that was in the City Hall and all of that everyone came together,” Henderson said.