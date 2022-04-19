The city of Ringgold is trying to make a name for itself as the birthplace of Dolly Parton's marriage.
The city hired Kim Radford, an artist based out of Northeast Georgia, to paint a big and bold mural at the corner of Nashville St. and Tennessee St. in the middle of downtown Ringgold.
"Anything associated with Dolly is positive, it's inclusive," said Radford. "She is a beautiful woman to paint."
But it's not Radford's first rodeo. She has already painted two murals of the queen of country music in Nashville, including one her niece hired her to paint as a gift for Dolly's 75th birthday.
"It's an honor to be associated with her," said Radford. "It's an honor to be asked to paint her now for the third time."
It's a way to put Ringgold right on the map. Radford is calling it a "tie the knot" mural since Dolly got married just blocks from there in 1966.
In a 2012 one-on-one interview with Local 3's Cindy Sexton, Dolly told us her record label didn't want her to get married since she was new to the music scene, but she did anyways.
"We went that next week," Dolly said in 2012. "We didn't want to go anywhere close by."
So she and now-husband of more than 55 years Carl Dean landed in Ringgold, Georgia to get married at the First Baptist Church.
At the time, the city was famous as a place to get hitched quickly.
That now ironically-famous wedding was the inspiration behind Radford's bold new mural.
"It pays a tribute to their long marriage together," Radford said. "So I hope maybe they'll come by and get a picture. Who knows?"
That wishful thinking may just come true. Dolly told us ten years ago the couple tries to celebrate their anniversary in the city.
"We try to go down there every year, if we can," she said. "At least every three years, we take a trip down there and have a picnic."
But she explained you would probably never know it.
"I'm not totally in my rhinestones. I usually put on a little make-up for my husband," she said. "I usually would have my own hair just pulled up in a little scrunchie or something. But you wouldn't think about it. You just don't see me like that. But if you hear me or see me up close, you know it's me. But we know how to do it. We've been doing it for years. That's a sacred, special place to us."
That sacred, special place is where Eric Kennedy preaches today.
"There is definitely an interest," said Kennedy, pastor at First Baptist Church of Ringgold. "We don't talk every Sunday about 'welcome to the church Dolly Parton got married in!' But it is sort of a beloved sort of piece of history for the community."
But he says people still ask him about it. Perhaps even more now that the face of the woman who christened his church to fame will forever live just a few blocks down.
"I believe art takes as long as it takes," said Radford, who is aiming to finish the mural by April 23. "I'm not going to walk away and say 'eh, I'm done!' I'm going to walk away when I believe it's just right."