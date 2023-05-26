The City of Ringgold has again decorated the city's streets and roads with flags in observance of Memorial Day in their long-standing tradition honoring those who have lost their lives serving our country.
More than 2,000 flags, the majority of which bear the name of a former Ringgold or Catoosa County resident, line streets in the city and the lawn in front of the Ringgold City Hall.
The flags are placed by volunteers each year for both Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Below, you'll find PDF files of the names, and a second one the explains the location area of the flag.