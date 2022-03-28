City leaders in Ringgold say they were completely blindsided by a major North Georgia developer's request to leave the city.
They say they had no say in the decision and still don't know why they want to do it.
The move alone could cost the city up to $280,000 per year in tax revenue.
"The bill is actually written where it changes our city limits. It changes our charter." said Ringgold City Council Member Rhonda Swaney. "There's an entire community that is losing revenue."
The Georgia Senate approved a bill to remove a property off Battlefield Parkway from the city's charter. The state house still needs to pass it. The property is owned by Emerson Russell and has two hotels and a restaurant on the property.
He made the request last month, but city leaders still have no idea why.
"Never once has anyone ever said to me 'we're unhappy to the point of deannexing this property,'" said Swaney. "If it's something that we can work on, we want to make that business owner happy. This situation, we were blindsided by."
Local 3 News called Russell, but he said he was not interested in commenting on the story.
The Catoosa County Commission voted 4-1 to allow the business to operate in the county if the deannexation process went through.
"Tax revenue never should be a reason to annex a property, and it shouldn't be a reason to fight deannexing a property," said Catoosa County Interim Chair Chuck Harris. "We certainly didn't go after it, period."
State law does not require cities to approve the deannexation of a property. It only requires the state legislature to approve the change to the city's charter.
Swaney believes it's a dangerous precedent across the state when business owners can make that call.
"Now, all they have to do is pick up the phone and call a senator or a state representative and say 'hey, I don't wanna be in this city,'" said Swaney.
The city hoped to use the money to build a splash pad and other recreational spots around town. They still plan to do that, but are planning to increase their hotel motel tax rate to make up the difference. City leaders do not plan to increase taxes on permanent residents because of the loss.
"That is a precedent," said Harris. "I think a property owner has that ability and has that right today."
