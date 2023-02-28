High Street is back open to traffic after Monday's train crash. Part of the sidewalk is in pieces and evidence of the collision is visible across the tracks.
Danny Brown owns The Cotton Gin, an antique store near the tracks on High Street. He was in his store with a customer Monday afternoon when he heard a loud bang.
"I figured something had happened at the railroad tracks and I looked out front and saw the cops headed over there with the lights on," said Brown.
In the eight years he's owned his shop, he said he's never seen anything like this crash.
"When I got out there I was thankful nobody got hurt. I saw the driver was walking around. I'm glad the truck driver had sense enough to pull the pin on the trailer so it would separate and not cause as much damage than what it did."
Steven Quinn with Catoosa County Emergency Management said a flatbed truck carrying a tractor backhoe was crossing the tracks when it got stuck. When the train collided with the truck, he said the backhoe ended up on one side of the tracks and the truck on the other.
The driver of the truck was uninjured but a crew member on the train suffered minor injuries. Some oil from the tractor leaked across the tracks.
"There was some damage to the train, but at no point did it leak any fluids at all."
He also added, there are no environmental hazards from the crash.
"At no point were there any hazards or threats to the public, that was the main reason that we responded to make sure that the public was safe and in case of if we had to do any evacuations or any shelter in place we could get that information out quickly," said Quinn.
He said CSX, who owns the train and the tracks, contracted a private company to clean up the wreckage.
A spokesperson from CSX said there was no impact to the main line and normal train operations have continued.
Catoosa County Emergency Management said the investigation into how the crash happened is still ongoing.