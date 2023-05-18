The Ringgold baseball program has had quite the string of success over the years. Five state championship appearances, ten final fours, 31 trips to the postseason, 22 region titles, etc.
The Tigers have yet to win the big one though.
They'll look to change that as they have made it to the GHSA 3A state championship series on Friday. The Tigers will take on Harlem in a best-of-three series that begins with a doubleheader on Friday at 5 p.m. at AdventHealth Stadium, home of the Rome Braves.
Ringgold has certainly earned their way to the title series with multiple game three wins throughout the playoffs. The team, school, and community is hungry for a state baseball champion.
The 2023 Tigers may be the squad to cure that hunger.