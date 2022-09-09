We have a big scholarship winner in our School Patrol report. The Horatio Alger Scholarship assists high school students who have faced and overcome great obstacles. That describes Monica Walker of Ridgeland High School, and we re proud to introduce her to you tonight.
Monica is a high scoring student, a hard worker, and a club leader. At home, the 17-year-old is the single mom of 3 year old Luke. It isn’t easy combining academics with parenting, but she’s determined to excel at both.
Monica said," It’s really rough to be away from him. But the more I’m at school, the better education I will get, and the better person I can be for Luke."
It’s that attitude that inspired her teachers to nominate her for a national program that awards $25,000 scholarships to only 100 students nationwide. To the surprise of no one who knows her, Monica got the prize. Her life experience raising Luke has instilled maturity beyond her years.
Teacher Meg Carpenter said, "It’s difficult for students to be proactive, I have to tell them to make calls. Monica just does all that. She takes care of it, just like a mother does."
She comes prepared for book studies, and hands-on work in the agricultural woodworking class. She says Luke inspires her to succeed, and she strives to be a role model for other students who may have challenging situations at home. She’s thankful for the educators at Ridgeland.
Monica said, "They show compassion of what has happened in my life. The teachers understand what I’m going through and they’re here to support me. And so is the administration here."
Teacher Tracie Wimpee said, "Monica has been in my class since her Sophomore year. She was this quiet, hard worker that excelled in everything she did. With everything she has stacked against her she doesn't let it stop her. She finds a way to get it done. She is very active in the many of the clubs we have here at Ridgeland. She has already applied to UTC for their nursing program and she will take her test in May in my class for her certification as a Patient Care Technician. I am so proud of Monica and there is no doubt in my mind that she will succeed in anything she wants to do."
Monica’s teen years have been like few others, but she hopes the attention she’s receiving, and the good that can come from her scholarship will make an impression on other students that they too can overcome anything life might throw at them.
Monica said, "You can always get through it. You will always have people at school, or friends, you will always have a support system."
Next spring, Monica will visit Washington DC where she will be among the honorees at the National Scholars Conference, before she enrolls in UTC, with a goal of being a labor and delivery nurse, like the ones who took good care of her at Parkridge when she was only 14.