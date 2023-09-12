Ridgeland student carried ‘Rise Up’ flag before Atlanta Falcons game

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons welcomed the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. But what caught the attention of fans was the moment when Braylon Pritchett, a finalist for the Atlanta Falcons High School Man of the Year Award, ran out onto the field carrying the team’s “Rise Up” flag.
Braylon Pritchett, a junior at Ridgeland, has been nominated for his outstanding achievement both in and out of the classroom. His commitment to excelling on the field, as well as his leadership and community service, earned him a spot as a finalist for the award.
Pritchett’s appearance at the Falcons game was made all the more special, because coincidently it was against another Ridgeland alumni -- Vonn Bell, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers.
Last year, Pritchett was selected as one of Ridgeland High School's Vonn Bell Award winners.
When Braylon ran out with the flag, Vonn Bell came out onto the field to cheer him on.
The Falcons won Sunday's game, and Vonn was credited with three tackles.