Ridgeland High School Cheerleaders

The Ridgeland High School Cheerleading Team has been named 2022

Georgia Cheerleading Coaches Association Team of the Year.

This honor is awarded annually to a cheerleading team that demonstrates academic success in the classroom, athleticism on the mat and character in the school and community. 

These cheerleaders achieve academically at a very high level and carry a team GPA of 3.55. They are also highly successful athletes. The team finished 1st place at three events. 

The Ridgeland Cheerleading Team participates in more than a dozen service programs, including “High Five Fridays” when they travel to feeder elementary schools and greet the students as they arrive at school and lead a pep rally.

They also work to address the lack of food and hunger in the community by organizing food drives, stocking food pantries or distributing food to needy families. 

