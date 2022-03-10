High gas prices have affected Chattanoogans to the point that many are simply not driving, but if you have to drive for work, that may not be an option.
Uber and Lyft drivers told Local 3 News that they are feeling the brunt of the high gas prices, and some customers are worried it will have a ripple effect on them as well.
Jim Rowell drives for LYFT for a living, and she said now her only source of income is in jeopardy because of the gas prices.
"I haven't worked this week because you know I really can't afford to. If you can't afford to work, you can't afford to live," said Rowell.
She decided to start working again after a week off and said she is worried the rising gas prices, now up to 4 dollars, will take away some of her profit.
According to GasBuddy that did a survey on 170 Chattanoogan gas stations, the price at the pump is over 50 percent higher than they were last year.
"It's an absolute drain," said Rowell.
Rodney Carroll works for UBER and is also among many rideshare drivers affected by gas prices.
"We aren't getting any incentives from UBER for gas prices, rate is still the same," he said.
Although Rowell and Carroll said the rates have stayed the same, crippling the money they make driving, UBER and LYFT spokespeople said that they have ways to save rideshare drivers money.
UBER's statement said:
“We know higher prices at the pump can be a challenge, which is why we recently launched a new feature that helps drivers save up to 25¢ per gallon through cash back with GetUpSide. Our platform only works if it works for drivers, so we’ll continue to monitor gas prices and listen to drivers over the coming weeks.”
LYFT'S statement said:
"We care deeply about the driver experience and we’ve taken concrete steps to help given rising gas prices. Programs like our GetUpside partnership and the Lyft Direct cash back debit card are designed to directly save drivers money at the pump, and we’ll continue to invest in additional ways to help the driver community."
However, some drivers are not satisfied with the rideshare companies solutions to their profit-loss.
"Everyday I'm like I hope they are going to change it, 'hey we have bonuses back'," said Rowell.
What's more, some rideshare customers are worried that the record high gas prices will affect drivers availability and their ride price.
"It's going to change a lot of things like it's going to change people's coming and goings," said Logan Williams who said he utilizes UBER and LYFT from time to time.
Rowell said she loves what she does and pleasing her customers, but the gas prices have given her no choice but to ask for higher rates, and a bonus.
"It's so stressful," she said. "The fear is I am not going to be able to do this job anymore."
"I can't believe it's going up like this," said Carroll.
Drivers said every little bit helps, from either their rideshare companies or customer tips, for them to keep their jobs and earn a living.