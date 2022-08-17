A woman from Rhea County is having problems receiving her mail, and it's impacting her health.

Angelia Cooke is bed-ridden and unable to reach her mail box to get her medication. She said the Post Office is not honoring her request.

"They'll tell me they're coming this, that, and the third. But I never see them, ever," she said.

Cooke said she received a doctors approval note that she gave the local post office in Dayton, Tennessee.

She said even though a Postmaster said they would deliver to her doorstep, they have yet to do so.

"I just heard this morning that they will build a wheelchair ramp so I can get down the stairs," Cooke said. "But I still can't go as far as they want me."

Cooke has a lung condition that makes it difficult for her to breathe- that's why a trek down this hill is impossible.

"My heart when I get up, it makes my heartrate go up which is an issue with me breathing," Cooke said.

She said if the post office doesn't place the mail at her door, she has to wait until a friend can drop it off.

"Once in a while friend of mine comes by and I have her pick her it up when she can, because she's real sick, and she'll bring it up here. Otherwise, it just stays in the mailbox."

It's a task that leaves her without medication for long periods of time.

USPS' Corporate Communications team responded to Cooke's allegations:

“The Postal Service always strives to provide the best possible service to its customers. In this instance, we first wish to offer a sincere apology to our customer for any delay that may have been experienced in receiving medications. We are keenly aware of the sensitivity of this matter. Local officials have been briefed and will be in contact with our customer to resolve her concerns and implement additional measures to prevent a recurrence.

We remind customers with mail service concerns to contact the Postal Service directly, so immediate steps can be taken to resolve issues promptly. Customers have a variety of options for contacting the Postal Service, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help.