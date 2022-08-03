The Rhea County Sheriff’s Department says a man who was indicted on almost two dozen sex crime charges has been arrested.
Charles Keller was indicted by a grand jury on Monday on 22 charges including five counts of statutory rape and five counts of incest.
Investigators say the charges against Keller stem from sex crimes committed against a child between the ages of 12 and 14.
Keller was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in the Rhea County Jail.
