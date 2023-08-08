UPDATE: Rhea County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 9, as cleanup continues from Monday's severe storms.
Students were dismissed early on Monday, because of the threat of severe weather.
Schools were closed on Tuesday after severe storms left damage throughout the county.
Rhea County Schools will be closed for a second day on Wednesday.
PREVIOUS STORY: Due to downed trees and power lines, many homes are still without power and roads are closed in Rhea County.
Rhea County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, August 8.
Meigs County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Tuesday due to widespread power outages across the northern end of the county and road conditions in the morning.