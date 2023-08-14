Rhea County launches temporary storm cleanup hotline

Rhea County E-911 has announced a hotline for those in need of relief from damages caused by storms in the area.
Volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities are providing services such as tree cutting, drywall and appliance removal, roof tarping, and mold mitigation. All services are free and can be accessed at no charge.
The hotline, (865) 351-0552, will remain open through August 25, 2023.
Volunteers are equipped with the necessary tools and equipment to complete the work without any charge to the requester.
Organizers urge those who call to be aware that due to the overwhelming need, services may not be guaranteed. Individuals in need of social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance, or questions regarding FEMA registration are asked not to call this line.
For more information, please go to www.crisiscleanup.org.