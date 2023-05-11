Rhea County Sheriff Mike Neal is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old Ricky Eugene Taylor.
Mr. Taylor was released on May 10th on a Court Ordered furlough and did not return to the jail as required.
He is believed to be in the Oak Hill/Walnut Grove Church Road Area.
Mr. Taylor was last seen in the 500 Block of Walnut Grove Church Rd in the early morning hours of May 11th.
He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans, and a red and black baseball cap. Mr. Taylor is now wanted for Felony Jail Escape.
If anyone has any information regarding Mr. Taylor or his whereabouts, please contact the Rhea County Sheriff’s Department at 423-775-2442.