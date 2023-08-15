A rezoning plan bringing more homes and families into the Bell Mill Area off of Hunter Road was denied by the Chattanooga - Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency at Monday's meeting.
Many Ooltewah neighbors living in different subdivisions along Hunter Road are against the proposal.
"We had organized to gather different aspects of the rezoning, which is traffic on Hunter Road, traffic on Bell Mill Road, education, flooding and really kind of zoning, the spirit of the zoning law," said Ooltewah neighbor Gary Boles.
The chairman moved the vote on the Bell Mill Project to the end of the meeting after people filled the seats.
"We're going to take action on that case. You may or may not be happy with what you hear today," said Ethan Collier, Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission Chairman, "Leave the room quietly and respectfully, and make sure the door is closed behind you."
MAP Engineers are working on the development.
"296 homes. We meet the requirements of the land use plan," Mike Price, MAP Engineers, "We've also committed to the fact that we will widen Bell Mill Road."
The Regional Planning Agency Staff recommended against the Monday rezoning decision, believing widening Hunter Road is not something that can be promised.
"We do not support planning change here or the next one until we have a plan of what we do to improve roads in the county. We don't have county funds to widen roads," said a Regional Planning Agency Staffer.
"We can step up to the plate if you grant us the density, grant us the approval going A-1 to R-1, which has been done to my knowledge every other single time in the area," said Price.
This sparked a heated back and fourth between the two.
The decision will be taken up by the Hamilton County Commissioners for a vote.