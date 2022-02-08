We're learning more about a disturbing case of animal cruelty in Chattanooga.
It's a case that has captured the hearts of people on social media.
Executive Director Inga Fricke with McKamey Animal Center said the puppy has been named Miss Bright Eyes. She's now recovering after being found in poor condition off Bonny Oaks Drive in January.
A rope was found around her neck and her mouth was taped shut with electrical tape.
"It's obviously very disturbing," Fricke said. "This is something that has happened in various places across the country either because people are ignorant to the effects of it or people think it's funny."
At this point, no one has come forward with information.
She said they started a $500 reward for information, but it's quickly grown to $4,500 with help from the community.
"We are certainly not giving up," Fricke said. "We want to see not only justice for her but we want to make sure this doesn't happen to any other animal."
If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call the McKamey Animal Center at 423-305-6500.