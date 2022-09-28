While the Chattanooga and Hamilton County governments plan to issue up to $80 million in bonds through their newly created Sports Authority to build a new Chattanooga Lookouts baseball stadium, it's still too early to declare a home run yet for the project.
State law requires an additional base to cover. The final say rests with the Tennessee comptroller and the state commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development.
The 30-day clock began running Tuesday for the two officials to make the decision, and they have asked the project's bond counsel a number of questions about financing.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.