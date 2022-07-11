A new expo is coming to Chattanooga for aspiring entrepreneurs who have been in the criminal justice system helping former convicts make connections with business leaders in town.
For those who have been incarcerated finding a job can be an uphill battle.
Chattanooga's Public Safety Director, Troy Rogers, says it is important the community helps aspiring entrepreneurs who were formerly in jail or as Roger's calls them returning talent.
"They went, did their time, paid for whatever they had to pay for, they shouldn't have to start at the bottom."
To help young people reestablish themselves in society and build community relationships Rogers has organized the Returning Talent Entrepreneurial Expo.
The expo will feature men with businesses in construction, cleaning services, lawn services, transportation and more. Rogers says he's most looking forward to these men building connections with the community.