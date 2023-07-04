A new state report recommends the Tennessee Department of Transportation study the feasibility of establishing the proposed passenger rail corridor from Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta, ranking the project No. 1 among five potential intercity corridors, another of which also involves Chattanooga.
The Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations approved the finding during its meeting in late June. It recognizes Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's ongoing partnership with officials in Atlanta, Nashville and Memphis, which earlier this year joined with Chattanooga to apply for funding under a federal program to study the corridor.
Calling the inclusion of Chattanooga "very exciting," the commission's vice chair, Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks, said Monday in a Chattanooga Times Free Press phone interview that the Nashville, Chattanooga and Atlanta recommendation was the lone "Tier 1" recommendation in the draft.
