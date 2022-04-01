As daylight saving time inches closer to becoming permanent, it is raising concerns for former educators and parents.
The primary worry is that during the winter months kids would be standing out in total darkness while waiting on their school bus to arrive in the mornings.
Retired Hamilton County Elementary Principal Kenneth Barker said the possible daylight saving change does have some benefit to it like boosting the economy and health benefits, but there may be a few unexpected consequences with it.
“Little kids are little kids and they are going to play. I fear that some of them will get out in the road and there would be some real tragedy that take place here that we have not had much of because the little guys genuinely get on the bus when it is daylight, and I just fear for them standing out in the light,” Barker said.
Ryan Winchester has a three-year-old that will be an elementary school student in a couple of years.
He is worried about the daylight saving time bill being signed into law.
“He will be on the bus. We are in a pretty secluded spot where we are. There is one street light, so it'll be pretty dark for him in the mornings when he is going to school during that,” Winchester said.
Barker stated that in January there were several days when the sun didn't rise until almost eight in the morning.
“If they change the starting time of schools and start an hour later everything would be the same, expect you would have elementary students getting off the bus to go home in the afternoon at 5:30 and 6 o'clock in most cases,” Barker said.
He said there will be a need for a collaborative community effort to protect kids if daylight saving time becomes permanent.
“If this happens and school times are not changed then parents you are going to have to take the initiative and make sure that your children and other people children are safe at those bus stops where they get on the bus. They are going to have to have some supervision out there,” Barker said.
Barker hopes that legislators will take their time and study all the pros and cons before anything is finalized.
Barker also encourages parents to voice their concerns to legislators, congressmen and state senators.