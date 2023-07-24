A retired judge in Chattanooga says the new law for boating under the influence should be reconsidered.
The law allows courts to use the same sentencing choices for BUI cases as DUI cases.
Retired Judge Russell Bean says boating and driving are two different things and should be treated as such.
Right now, if a boater is stopped with a blood alcohol level of .08 or greater, they could face consequences.
The bill says the first conviction is a fine of $2500 with the consequences increasing to a minimum of 7 days in jail with another conviction.
"Did they do any test of this type of scientific test to know that somebody that has a .08-alcohol presumption cannot operate a boat properly in just about all circumstances," questioned Bean.
While it's not illegal to serve when driving a boat, it is a violation while driving.
He adds law enforcement would have to have probable cause for pulling a boater over and he says the current way they do it is an invasion of privacy.
"From my understanding of what they are doing, if they have binoculars, they are the wildlife officers, supposedly the binoculars are to make sure people have their vests and also make sure that they don’t have the wrong size fish," said Bean.
The bill says the first conviction for those with .20% or more of blood alcohol concentration would be subject to a minimum of 7 days in jail.
The first offense in general would also be subjected to no less than 48 hours in jail and up to 29 days.