Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said Thursday that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will joining his office as a special advisor.
Roddy served twenty-six years with the Chattanooga Police Department; the last four as Chief of Police.
After his retirement from the police department, he joined USA TODAY Network Ventures as the Senior Director of Safety and Risk Management.
"I had the honor of serving my hometown for twenty-six years as a law enforcement officer and Mayor Wamp has offered me the opportunity to serve my community again,” Roddy said. “I look forward to this new role and to engage with the outstanding men and women that serve the citizens of our county and how we will support them as a efficient and effective team for Hamilton County.”
Wamp says that Roddy’s immediate focus will be evaluating the county’s organizational structure and identifying opportunities for increased efficiency across county general government.
“Chief Roddy is one of our community’s most respected public servants,” said Mayor Wamp. “His leadership ability and operational expertise will bolster my office's efforts to lead county government into the future.”
Roddy's first day will be October 17.