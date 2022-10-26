Rapidly growing East Brainerd is eyed for a new neighborhood shopping center that's aiming to woo restaurants, small retail sites, office users and other services, an official said.
"We definitely have interest from a variety of different users," said Kelly Fitzgerald, vice president of commercial brokerage for SVN Second Story Real Estate Management, which is looking at leasing up the proposed center at East Brainerd Road and Morris Lane. Fitzgerald spoke to the Chattanooga Times Free press via phone.
A site plan filed with the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency shows more than 50,000 square feet of new space would go in four different locations on the parcel. Also, about 300 parking spaces are planned.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.