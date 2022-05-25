Local restaurants had a wonderful week.
There were no inspection scores below a 79.
One Cleveland restaurant was found not storing its food properly.
Stack Southern Bistro on 1st Street scored a 79.
The inspector said chili was not being reheated correctly before being put into a hot-well.
The dumpster top was seen open because the door is damaged.
There was an unlabeled container of flour.
One pound of turkey was thrown away because it was kept past seven days past its opening date.
The inspector saw the inside of the microwave was dirty.
Multiple foods were cooling in large, closed, plastic containers, and had to be moved to ice baths.
The inspector informed the manager of food safety training programs available every month at the Bradley County Health Department.
A 79 is not a failing score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant 9718 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Zois Harbor Lights Bar 9718 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Philosophy Tattoo Collective 846 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Local Goat Bar 6108 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Yellow Deli 737 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 El Meson 2204 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Adelle’s Ice Cream Creperie 400 East Main Street Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 S. Chattanooga Rec Center Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Giardino 2503 Westside Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 C & W Café 1501 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 El Maguey #5 9203 Lee Highway Suite 2 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Pyramids Café 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 311 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattcuterie 804 Riverfront Parkway Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken 6925 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dancing Goat Tattoo 1401 Williams Street Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 81 Taqueria La Bonita 1510 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 The Flaming Rooster 1900 Broad Street Suite B Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn Whirlpool 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Fernandos 5308 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Ricko’s Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 5308 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bethel – Stanley Cottage Kitchen 3001 Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 98 Popeyes 4428 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bethel – Poindexter Cottage Kitchen 3001 Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Wine Down Kitchen 9431 Bradmore Lane Suite 109 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Asian Flavor Restaurant 4839 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Little Caesar’s 531 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bethel – McCallie Cottage Kitchen 3001 Hamill Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant 6830 Flamingo Lane Harrison, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cadas 207 Spears Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Checker’s 4348 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 YMCA Spa 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 City Green at Northshore 200 City Green Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Super 8 Motel Outdoor Pool 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Pool 7430 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Motel 6 2281 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Redstone Estates LLC 6653 Palms Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Charlie’s Lounge 8504 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 89 Rafael’s 3877 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rodizio Grill Hamilton Place 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 201 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Drakes LLC 7338 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 84 China Experience 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Unit 306 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Little Caesar’s 5730 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Rumors 3884 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Grille 3600 Lake Resort Terrace Suite 300 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Grille Lounge 3600 Lake Resort Terrace Suite 300 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Sonic Drive-In 6915 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Ruby Falls Hot Dog Cart 1720 S Scenic Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Calvary Christian School 4601 N Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 98 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wine Down Bar 9431 Bradmore Lane Suite 109 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Whitebird 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Silverdale Detention Center – Aramark 7609 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Whiskey Thief Bar 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Abba’s House Bookstore 5208 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Whiskey Thief 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 CHI Memorial Stadium Concession Stand 6198 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Bojangles #92 4152 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Blooming Pot 1315 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Wine Down Kitchen 9431 Bradmore Lane Suite 109 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Faith Learning Academy 2822 3rd Avenue Chattanoga, TN
- 100 Wine Down Bistro 9447 Bradmore Lane Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Firebirds Wood Fired Grill 2107 Gunbarrel Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greg’s Sandwich Works Mobile 6337 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Belli-ful Bistro 1705 Verona Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pax Breu Ruim 516 E Main Street Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Main Line Ink 317 Main Street E Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McCallie Day Camp 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 I Love Tacos402 N Lovell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 AMC Majestic 12 311 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Maclellan Kitchen 411 E 2nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Subway Memorial #60915 2525 Desales Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sonic SRI #4858 4407 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Staybridge Suite Breakfast 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clumpies Ice Cream Co. 1401 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southside Sammich Shop 3431 Alton Park Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Be Caffeinated Mobile 14 W Kent Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Gary’s Place 4827 Highway 58 Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Sonic Drive-In 6915 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Drakes LLC 7338 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Miller’s Ale House #94 2119 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Grand Junction Delicatessen 4119 Cromwell Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Portobello’s 4976 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mellow Mushroom 2318 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Community Pie 850 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taziki’s 2020 Gunbarrel Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HO 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 98 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McKee Employees Recreation Center Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 McCallie School Pool 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites Pool 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bluff View Inn/Thompson House 212 High Street Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 99 La Fogata Mexican Bar 265 TL Rogers Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Taco Bell 2675 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 98 The Crepe Outdoors 850 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 KOA Swimming Pool 648 Pleasant Grove Road McDonald, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Loaves & Fishes Mobile Unit 3060 Dockery Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 La Fogata Mexican Restaurant 4265 TL Rogers Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 91 La Quinta 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Bonlife Coffee 1807 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 94 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Two Women In A Kitchen Mobile Unit 1895 Sandra Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 La Quinta Breakfast 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn Breakfast 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Buffalo Wild Wings #340 625 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 94 My Little Diner on 1st 490 1st Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Stack Southern Bistro Bar 166 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Falcon Pointe Golf Club 3855 Dalton Pike SE Cleveland, TN
- 79 Stack Southern Bistro 166 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 94 Royal Inn 134 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Tacos El Cunaol Mobile Unit S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Monterrey Mexican Restaurant 3055 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kona Ice #6 3625 Adkisson Drive #3614 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Dray’s Icee Truck #2 1880 Plantation Drive SE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Dray’s Icee Truck #1 1880 Plantation Drive SE Cleveland, TN
- 94 Zaxby’s 1430 NW 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Jalisco Restaurante v Carniceria 66 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Las Margaritas VIII 1647 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 66 The Gondolier Pizza 3300 Keith N Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Kona Ice #5 3925 Adkisson Drive Suite 3614 Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 91 Zaxby’s (Battlefield Parkway) 2541 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 90 Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant 4793 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Battlefield Campground and RV Park, LLC. (Swimming Pool) 199 Koa Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 95 Holiday Trav-L RV Park (Swimming Pool) 1623 S Mack Smith Road Rossville, GA
- 91 Holiday Inn Express – Swimming Pool 38 Vining Circle Ringgold, GA
- 100 American Legion (GA Post 40 – Williams-Napier) 5956 41 Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Hometown Inn Swimming (Pool) 22 Gateway Business Park Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Chattanooga Subway LLC (KOA Boulevard) 34 KOA Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 91 Bojangles’ #942 2051 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 C and K Snowy Delights (Base of Operation) 324 Haggard Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 C and K Snowy Delights (Mobile Unit) 324 Haggard Road Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Days Inn of Trenton Pool 95 Killian Avenue Trenton, GA
- 96 Krystal 5071 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 100 Tiny Acre 1497 New England Road Wildwood, GA
Murray County
- 100 Adco Motel 321 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 98 Key West Inn 501 G.I. Maddox Parkway Chatsworth, GA
- 90 Waffle King 503 G.I. Maddox Parkway Chatsworth, GA
- 92 Taco Roble 2120 Highway 76 Chatsworth, GA
- 99 Taco Bell 1073 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 95 McDonald’s 1047 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 90 Sonic 625 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Murray County Splash Pad 651 Hyden Tyler Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Pop’s Place 5338 Highway 76 Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 93 Krystal 2354 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Fieldstone Nutrition 56 Fieldstone Village Drive Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Chickamauga Nutrition 1001 LaFayette Road Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Mumdee’s Base of Operation 124 Third Street Flinstone, GA
- 100 Mumdee’s Mobile 124 Third Street Flinstone, GA
- 100 Wardlaw’s Lucky Eye Q 103 N Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Camp Adahi Pool 125 Camp Adahi Road Cloudland, GA
Whitfield County
- 99 The Healthy Zone 305 E Hawthorne Street Dalton, GA
- 100 4ABetterU Protein Café 1910 S Dixie Highway Suite A Dalton, GA
- 100 Monarch Nutrition 708 S Glenwood Avenue Suite 306 Dalton, GA
- 98 706 Nutrition 1729 E Morris Street Suite 3 Dalton, GA
- 100 Walnut Nutrition 3001 E Walnut Avenue Suite A Dalton, GA
- 100 Danny’s Café 617 E Morris Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton High School 1500 Manly Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Bradley Wellness Center 1225 Broadrick Drive Dalton, GA
- 100 Ebenezer Nutrition 1000 Underwood Street Suite 1 Dalton, GA