It was a great week for most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, however three different restaurants did fail inspections this week.
Corazon de Mexico Modern Mexican Cuisine in Fort Oglethorpe scored a 64, Sonic on Cummings Highway in Chattanooga scored a 64 and Thai Esan on Ringgold Road in Chattanooga scored a 65.
At Corazon de Mexico Modern Mexican Cuisine the inspector saw accumulation of food debris and residue on the blade of a can opener.
Employees were seen touching tortilla chips with their bare hands and placing them in containers to be served to customers.
The inspector found raw chicken stored over raw beef in the reach in cooler.
The inspector said the person in charge did not ensure employees had sufficient knowledge of proper preparation and service of food.
In Chattanooga, two restaurants failed. The inspector found excessive flies at the Sonic on Cummings Highway.
The inspector found excessive amounts of frost and ice build up in the freezer.
The men and women's restrooms were found to be dirty, the toilet and hand sinks were dirty as well.
Food items were found uncovered in the walk in cooler.
The inspector said there was no active managerial control over foodborne illness risk factors.
At Thai Esan on Ringgold Road the inspector found insect activity in the dishwashing area.
Dairy was seen sitting out at room temperature and under no time or temperature control.
An employee was seen by the inspector returning to work without washing their hands before handing food.
Several cleaning products were stored with food products in the prep area.
The inspector noted there was not an adequate demonstration of knowledge in regards to foodborne illness risk factors.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 River Rock Cove Pool 4159 Zephyr Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 90 The Courts @ Waterford Place 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hickory Creek Townhome Pool 6760 Hickory Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Riverwalk @ Cameron Harbor Apartments 726 Fulton Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Best Western Heritage Inn 7641 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Raccoon Mountain Campground Pool 319 W Hills Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vaden Village 6634 Vaden Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Motel 6 Pool 7707 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Yacht Club 9400 N Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Waterford Place Apartments I 6220 Shallowford Road #B Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Passenger Flats 1351 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Estates Community Club Pool 4818 Montcrest Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Aqua Tots 6413 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TN Baptist Children’s Home 6623 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Passenger Flats 1362 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Holiday Inn Express and Suites 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 88 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lupi’s Pizza Pies #2 5506 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 93 Amigos at St. Elmo 3812 Tennessee Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #2401 7801 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mr. T’s Pizza LLC 3924 Tennessee Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 KFC K365008 2301 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Forge 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bright & Morning Star Academy 2412 E 12th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Breakfast 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Arby’s #6356 7314 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Views at Sunset Ridge 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Taqueria Alba (Mobile) 3401 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 64 Sonic #5363 3222 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Taconooga 207 A Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Papa John’s 3908 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Dreamland Childcare II 620 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Dreamland Childcare II 620 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Apron Strings Catering 3018 Cummings Highway Suite D Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Moe’s Southwest Grill 5510 Highway 153 Suite A Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 El Taxqueno Taqueria 3100 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Rembrandt’s Coffee House 204 High Street #14 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Penn Station Subs 5241 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Daily Ration 1220 Dartmouth Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom #0076 250 Northgate Mall Drive Hixson, TN
- 98 Champy’s Fried Chicken 526 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Winterview Condominium Swimming Pool 523 Winterview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Grey Hawk Trails 7273 Chimney Rock Trail Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Reunion HOA 1100 Morris Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Douglas Heights 930 Douglas Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Integra Hills Apartments 9198 Integra Hills Lane Collegedale, TN
- 94 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Georgetown Landing HOA 8534 Gracie Mac Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Horizon HOA 2011 Horizons Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Georgetown Landing HOA 8534 Gracie Mac Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hampton on the Lake 7801 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Pinnacle Condominium Pool 1131 Stringers Ridge Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Magnolia Farm Main Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Knights Inn Pool 3655 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mckee Outdoor Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 97 The Ridges of Crystal Brook HOA Pool 9381 Peppy Trail Apison, TN
- 96 McKee Wading Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 Skyfall HOA Pool 9284 Skyfall Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Super 8 Motel Outdoor Pool 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Homewood Subdivision Pool 9401 Homewood Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 McKee Employees Recreation Center Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hampton Cove HOA 8098 Chinkapin Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Integra Preserve Pool 9100 Integra Preserve Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Saint Ives Pool 5 St Ives Way Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Rustic Village North Apts 4616 Sunflower Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 The Guild Townhomes 2011 Miramar Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Royal Harbour Homeowners Association Royal Club Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Traditions Homeowners Association 900 Traditions Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Magnolia Farms Baby Pool 10227 Magnolia Farms Drive Apison, TN
- 100 Flipper Bend HOA 8076 Mountain Laurel Trail Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 McKee Spa 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 96 Hawks Landing HOA 3428 Hawks Creek Drive Apison, TN
- 100 Oak Haven Pool 2314 Weeping Willow Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Prairie Pass Pool 3370 Prairie Pass Apison, TN
- 100 Royal Harbour Homeowners Association Royal Club Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hampton Cove HOA 8098 Chinkapin Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Saint Ives Pool 5 St. Ives Way Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Champion’s Club 7502 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Georgetown Landing HOA 8534 Gracie Mac Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hampton on the Lake 7801 Snow Hill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Winterview Condominium Swimming Pool 523 Winterview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Daily Ration 1220 Dartmouth Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Rembrandt’s Coffee House 204 High Street #14 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Apron Strings Catering 3018 Cummings Highway Suite D Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Ridge Residence 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Whisper Creek Community 1724 Holden Farm Place Oooltewah, TN
- 100 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Irwin Swim Club 738 Julian Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Village At Greenway 605 Wilshire Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Blue Bird Row Apartments 1348 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Stronebrook Community 1412 Sedgefield Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Rustic Village 510 Central Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute Moccasin Bend Road
- 96 Riverview North Mansion Pool 700 Mansion Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 82 Motel 6 5505 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hurricane Creek Rec Area 615 Hurricane Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cambridge Square Way Ooltewah, TN
- 96 The Arbors at Signal 751 Runyan Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 65 Thai Esan 4330 Ringgold Road Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Little Caesars #4 7601 E Brainerd Road Suite 1 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mountain Lake Estates HOA – Pool 9506 Balata Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Powdered Pearl Co. 8363 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Hot Dog Cart 101 Memorial Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Soul Que 8892 Leroy Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Waffle House #123 6513 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 New China Buffet & Grill 3536 Cummings Highway Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Rileigh & Company LLC 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 82 Subway 3641 Brainerd Road Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Sawasdee Thai Restaurant 4008 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mac’s Subs & Fries 1715 Lahugh Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Nola Girls Gumbo LLC (Mobile) 1502 Mike Edd Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Covenant Transport Dormitory Kitchen 700 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #17034 8530 Hixson Pike Suite E Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bollywood Tacos & Bar 203 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Forge 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Domino’s Pizza 8530 Hixson Pike Suite 5 Hixson, TN
- 98 Chick-Fil-A 639 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Arby’s #5971 3902 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chambliss Center for Children 315 Gillespie Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Wendy’s 6727 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mill Creek Country Day School 5304 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Urban Stack 12 W 13th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chick-Fil-A #3105 5830 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burlaep 801 E 11th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Rail 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Purpose Point Learning Academy 4801 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Dunkin Donuts 627 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 440 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cross Creek Villas 4025 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Riverside North 3507 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spring Valley Community Pool 110 Valley Bridge Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Read House 107 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Flats at 58 6887 Spence Lane Harrison, TN
- 98 Rise at Signal Mountain 1185 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hawthorne at the Summit Pool 8602 Summit Peak Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hayden Place Pool 298 Acorn Oaks Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Trails of Signal Mountain Pool 3535 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the Crest 5060 City Station Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Creekside 3131 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 New Castle Square Apartments #2 5700 Roper Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stillwater HOA Pool 7975 Stillwater Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ardmore Heights Apartments Pool 4720 Ardmore Heights Ooltewah, TN
- 84 Veranda @ The Ridge Apartments Pool 1408-C Mana Lane East Ridge, TN
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Village at Apison Pike 8605 Trade Wind Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Hardee’s 4007 McCahill Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Sonic SRI 3592 4305 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #4663 4515 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ronald McDonald House 200 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hampton Inn 623 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Arby’s #750 5420 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Cracker Barrel #29 1460 N Mack Smith Road East Ridge, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Alpine Villas 4040 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Il Primo 9436 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Cracker Barrel #29 1460 N Mack Smith Road East Ridge, TN
- 98 Arby’s #750 5420 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Il Primo Lounge 9436 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Quail Hollow 3800 Quail Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Emerald Valley 1800 Waterbury Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Views at Signal Mountain 4053 Priceless View Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 98 The Retreat at Spring Creek 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Retreat at Spring Creek #2 260 25th Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express Pool 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 98 Breckenridge Pool 240 Breckenridge Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Eagle Creek Estates Pool 113 Eagle Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Cleveland Country Club Pool 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN
- 86 Oak Spring Pool 3440 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 Ruddle’s Bread & Book 241 Inman Street E Cleveland, TN
- 100 Alshabibi Catering 260 Broad Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 99 Lucky’s Lemonade Mobile Unit 645 Freewill Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cleveland Vintage Pool 2388 Villa Drive Cleveland, TN
- 94 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Quality Inn Pool 153 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN
- 90 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Clarion Inn Pool 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 93 Rafael’s 2324 Treasury Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Forest Grove Apartment Pool 2350 Blackburn Road Cleveland, TN
- 90 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Lee Highway Tobacco Store 8515 Hiwassee Street NW Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Charleston Commons Campground 8511 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
- 95 Subway #32937 9040 Hiwassee Highway Charleston, TN
- 91 Corky’s Market & Deli 2845 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Best Coffee Mobile Unit 224 Eastview Cove Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 100 Zaxby’s (Battlefield Parkway) 2541 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 64 Corazon De Mexico Modern Mexican Cuisine 2681 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 Tasty Corner LLC D/B/A Baan Thai 33 Legion Street Ringgold, GA
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 1137 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 97 Burger King (Battlefield Parkway) #2585 831 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 3561 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 The Dog House 9536 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 100 Taco Bell (Battlefield Parkway) 3022 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 98 Tropical Sno 2336 LaFayette Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Henson’s Kettle Corn (Base of Operation) 294 N Three Notch Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Henson’s Kettle Corn (Mobile Unit) 294 N Three Notch Road Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Live A Little Chatt 58677 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
- 97 Hardee’s 136 Killian Avenue Trenton, GA
- 100 Trenton – City Pool 103 Price Street Trenton, GA
- 87 Thatcher’s Barbeque and Grille 12366 S Main Street Front Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Key West Inn 2221 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Camp Woodmont 381 Moonlight Drive Cloudland, GA
- 94 LaFayette Health Care 205 Road Runner Boulevard LaFayette, GA
- 96 Phil’s Primetime Pizza 122 Gordon Street Chickamauga, GA
- 99 La Familia Mexican Restaurant LLC 516 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 100 McDonald’s – LaFayette 1101 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 91 Old South Restaurant 796 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
Whitfield County
None