It's a good week to eat in the Tennessee Valley - we are reporting no failing health inspection scores!
The KFC on East 3rd Street in Chattanooga, and the Chick-Fil-A on Keith Street in Cleveland are the closest scores to failing, both coming in at a 79.
At the KFC, inspectors say the wash sink was not properly maintained. They saw black mildew and mold on the walls, and noted it was not cleaned after washing raw chicken. Inspectors say there was no hand soap at the sink, broken soap dispensers, and a missing pedal for water at the hand sink. Inspectors have asked for a lot of cleanup: noting buildup on pans, door handles, inside ovens, floor tiles, walls, and vents.
In the inspection report for Chick-Fil-A, inspectors found fried chicken filet's prepped two weeks prior to still be in the cooler for use. Many of the temperature regulations were missed, including: cooking grilled chicken, storing milkshake mix, and the dishwasher's sanitizing temperature. Inspectors also saw cleaning chemicals stored above food and prep areas.
We also have a good update to share from last week. Two of the failing scores we reported received their follow-up inspection, and passed. El Taco Madre Mobile Unit scored a 93, and La Pasadita Mobile Unit scored a 96.
Some great news - we saw 47 perfect scores this week in restaurants across Hamilton, Bradley, Catoosa, Walker, and Whitfield counties.
Congrats to all those restaurants!
Remember, if you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym - call your local health department. And as always everyone, enjoy your meal.