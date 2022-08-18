It's been a great week for restaurants in Tennessee.
However, a chicken and biscuit restaurant did score quite low on their inspection.
Mrs. Winner's on Keith Street in Cleveland scored a 71.
The inspector did find the ice machine dirty on the inside.
An employee was seen coming from his or her break and not washing their hands before preparing food.
The wall had damage and the ceiling was dirty according to the inspector.
Chemicals were found being stored over equipment and oil.
A vape pen was seen at the drink counter next to the drive thru.
The inspector also noted a water bottle was not labeled.
The restaurant was reminded of the free food safety training available on the first Tuesday of every month.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
***Georgia's health inspection scores are not included this week because the website that provides the information is down. We will update this story with the scores once the information becomes available.***
Hamilton County
- 96 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Avenue Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 UTC Arena #219 UTC Arena Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Granite Heights Apartments 1400 Chamberlain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Brainerd Rec Center 1010 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive Red Bank, TN
- 100 1501 Nutrition 1501 Dodds Avenue Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Red Bank Middle School 3701 Tom Weathers Drive Red Bank, TN
- 97 UTC Arena #226 UTC Arena Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Rustic Village 510 Central Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 La Quinta Inn & Suites 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hawthorne at the W 329 Broomsedge Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 100 MacClellan Gym #1 MacClellan Gym Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Belvoir Hills Estates 724 Bacon Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Maclellan Gym Stand II 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Ascent at Signal Mountain 936 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 UTC Arena #209 UTC Arena Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hamilton Pointe Apartments 6574 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Serenity Childcare II 2001 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Signal View 900 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 UTC Arena #215 UTC Arena Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Taco Bell #029022 6200 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 KFC K 365008 2301 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Hampton inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Zaxby’s 5013 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 First Little Friends Childcare 6219 Vance Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Big Ridge Elementary School 5210 Cassandra Smith Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 5110 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Emerald Valley 1800 Waterbury Lane Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 83 Hi-Fi Clyde’s Chattanooga 122 West Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tyner Middle Academy 6837 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Molcaiete Mexican Restaurant 6231 Perimeter Drive Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Lookout Valley Elementary School 701 Brown’s Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 619 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Big Ridge Elementary School 5210 Cassandra Smith Road Hixson, TN
- 100 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tyner Middle Academy 6837 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Lookout Valley Middle/High School 350 Lookout High Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Little Caesars #1 3728 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison Harrison, TN
- 89 Sawasdee Thai Restaurant 4008 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Canyons Community Assn. 588 Clear Canyon Drive Hixson, TN
- 96 Carnitas Caremelita 2604 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Cross Creek Villas 4025 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Chili’s Grill & Bar #107 5637 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hunters Point-Pool 7401 Allemande Way Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Wing Stop 5714 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Integra Vistas 151 Integra Vistas Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Legacy at Elements 7310 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bay Pointe HOA 1932 Bay Pointe Drive Hixson, TN
- 96 Cross Creek Villas 4025 Oakwood Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 2345 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Ashford Villas 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Hixson Elementary School 5950 Winding Lane Hixson, TN
- 98 Bridgeway Chattanooga 2415 Bridge Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lakeshore Estates Community Club Pool 4818 Montcrest Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Baymont Inn & Suites 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Lomenacque Apartments Pool 4145 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Harrison Elementary School 8098 Ferdinand Piech Way Harrison, TN
- 98 S.T.E.M. School Chattanooga 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Crooked Creek HOA 7955 Bridal Brook Court Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Canyons Community Assn. 588 Clear Canyon Drive Hixson, TN
- 98 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Buffalo Wild Wings #256 5744 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Stay Express Inn 6510 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 6650 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Taqueria Elizabeth 3202 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Volcano Korean BBQ 2011 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laughing Koffin Tattoo 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Zaxbv’s #66103 4815 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Colonial Shores 1834 Riverchase Road Hixson, TN
- 95 Sonic #1067 4348 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029007 4786 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn Outdoor Pool 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ankars Hoagie’s 5018 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Elks Lodge #91 1067 Graysville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mac’s Subs & Fries 1715 Lahugh Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Colonial Shores 1834 Riverchase Road Hixson, TN
- 90 Meridian at Hamilton Place 7301 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vivid Lofts 4103 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ramsgate 6180 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites 7017 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 East Hamilton Middle School 3550 Bentwood Cove Road Apison, TN
- 95 Wolftever Creek Elementary School 5080 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 90 Logan’s Roadhouse #388 504A Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Pizza Place 1238 Taft Highway Suite 142 Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Dos Bros 1700 Broad Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 94 Mr. T’s Pizza LLC 3924 Tennessee Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River’s Edge HOA Pool 2521 Heron Cove Lane Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Chicken Salad Chick 5100 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 S. Chattanooga Rec Center Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 86 Carnitas Caremelita 2604 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Zaxby’s #66105 8884 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 517 Subs 1238 Taft Highway Suite 184 Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Nail Creation 7804 E Brainerd Road Suite C Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 98 Chick-Fil-A 3890 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 71 Mrs. Winner’s 2487 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 93 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 76 Bojangles #656 1065 King Street SE Cleveland, TN
- 91 Las Margaritas IV 2507 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Red Roof Inn 156 James Asbury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 North Cleveland Baptist Day Care 2815 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Tinsley Park Pool Kenneth Tinsley Park Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Best Western Plus Pool 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 93 Huddle House #969 1051 King Street SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Outdoor Pool 220 Urbane Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road NE Cleveland, TN
- 93 First Bloom Coffee & Bakery 445 Church Street SE Suites 1504 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Vibez Coffee 890 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Lola Beans 4482 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Wendy’s 2390 McGrady Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Outland Expeditions 6501 Water Level Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 Townplace Suites Pool 160 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Brookes Edge Pool 3925 Adkisson Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 80 Pizza Hut 2631 APD 40 Highway 64 Cleveland, TN
- 94 Holiday Inn Express Pool 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Cleveland Country Club Pool 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN
- 98 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Kiddie University Kitchen 1860 Executive Park Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)