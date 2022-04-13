A restaurant in Chattanooga is giving its customers an opportunity to help Ukrainian refugees and enjoy a Ukrainian Easter tradition by selling loaves of bread.
One of the owners of Bluegrass Grill, Joan Marie Worsham, said her heart goes out to them and she is hoping to sell enough bread to make a difference.
"I don't want credit, Karen," said Worsham through tears. "You do what you have to do, and you do what you are compelled to do."
She said she puts her heart and soul into making the Ukrainian Easter loaves of bread out of love.
"For this bread to have a place on your Easter table or celebration table brings a bit of your love for humanity," she said.
Her compassion to help Ukrainian refugees has had her going into Bluegrass Grill earlier than usual everyday to make the bread she will sell for ten bucks each.
"The restaurant is not making anything on it, we are providing all the supplies and all the labor, my crew helps me out," she said.
All the proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, she said. The non-profit organization has fed more than a million people since the Russia-led war against Ukraine began. A war that has left countless dead, and millions without their homes.
Worsham said she decided she was going to help from afar with this tragedy about three and a half weeks ago.
"It was just I had to do something, and Easter was coming up and it all kind of fit together."
Worsham said she has collected around 2,000 dollars of donations for the bread so far. Now she is asking customers to help her reach her goal of 3,000 dollars. She is hoping people continue to donate through April 23rd.
"And when you go in prayer to it, and God gives you your hands to do with," she said tearfully, "and a vehicle such as the restaurant I can make bread and sell it for 10 bucks a loaf."
Worsham said you can donate in person at the restaurant (55 East Main Street) or online here.