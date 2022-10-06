It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, there are no failing scores to report.
The lowest score was a 72 in Chattanooga.
Poblanos Mexican Cuisine on River Street scored a 72.
The inspector said cooked shrimp and rice were not date marked, and the cook said they were prepared the day prior.
One sink does not have paper towels and another one was being blocked by a broom and dust pan.
The restaurant needs to add a thermometer in one of the refrigerators.
The inspector noted the back handwashing sink's plumbing was disconnected causing wastewater to spill on to the kitchen floor.
Cerviche is served on the menu -- but no consumer advisory is on the menu.
It is also served undercook and no parasite destruction information is available.
The restaurant also needs to post their most recent inspection report.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Taco Roc 6960 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ricko’s Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 3399 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Amigo’s Hixson 5450 Highway 153 Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Cracker Barrel #610 8852 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Ricko’s Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 10330 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Fuji Steak & Sushi 5437 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Tennessee Riverplace Kitchen 3104 Scenic Waters Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Buffet King 5230 C Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Tennessee Riverplace Riverhouse 3104 Scenic Waters Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 93 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanogoa, TN
- 96 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Tattoo Company 4617 Brainerd Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 American Ink 3920 F Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courage Tattoo Company 5926 Howe Lane Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Southern Squeeze 1301 Dorchester Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Saks Wing Shak 3911 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Blue Monkey Nutrition and Energy 3212 Dayton Boulevard Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 90 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Uncle Larry’s Restaurant at East Brainerd 8701 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 96 Southside Social 1810 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029013 7796 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Five Wits Brewing Company Taproom 1501 Long Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Burger King #21300 4850 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Crumbl Cookies 8021 E Brainerd Road Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brainerd High School 1020 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Chattanooga High Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Subway 2206 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cook Out 5001 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Spill the Beans (Mobile) 4311 Delashmitt Road Hixson, TN
- 85 Papa Johns 2700 S Broad Street Suite 144 Chattanogoa, TN
- 94 Red Roof Inn 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 84 University Pizza & Deli 430 Vine Street Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lee Highway Nutrition 5827 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Events With Taste Catering 507-A W 26th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Touchdown Wings 4921 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Boathouse Grill 1011 Riverside Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 81 Beed ‘O’ Brady’s 5958 Snow Hill Road Suite 100 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Corporate Chefs @ The Atrium Café #1 Fountain Square Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Forge Gallery 3069 S Broad Street Suites 7G & 7H Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Boathouse Grill 1011 Riverside Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hungry Hawk (Mobile) 2916 Silverdale Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Yummy Thai Food Truck (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Miss Griffin’s Footlong Kitchen Engine 847 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Kenny’s Smokehouse (Mobile) 2312 Stuart Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Asarum 3516 Oakland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina Bar 2 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029042 4115 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Waterhaven HOA 2600 Waterhaven Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Northside Learning Center 923 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina 2 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Natural Needle 6719 Mountain View Road Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Spare Time 5530 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Painted Lady Tattoo Parlor 29 Patten Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Blue Grass Grill 55 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Painted Lady Tattoo Parlor 29 Patten Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 80 El Buen Pastor (Mobile) 3707 Clio Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rossville Nutrition 3416 Rossville Boulevard Suite 5 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Home 2 Suites 3220 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kids Rock Inc. 7480 Goodwin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Cook Out 5390 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 72 Poblanos Mexican Cuisine 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stevarinos 325 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Soho Hibachi 5510 Highway Suite 120 Hixson, TN
- 99 Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Lookout Place Cafe 1101 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fiamma Pizza Company 405 North Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Bank High School 640 Morrison Springs Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tru By Hilton 7008 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lupi’s Pizza 9453 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Urban Air Adventure Park 202 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Valleybrook Club 180 Valleybrook Road Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Grasshopper Creek Campground 4728 Parker Loop Road Birchwood, TN
- 100 Sick Boys Ink 5139 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Dietschyision Tattoo Gallery 5434 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Sale Creek Middle/High School 211 Patterson Road Sale Creek, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Party Fowl Hamilton Place LLC 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 238 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wooden City 203 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tweety’s Child Care Food 52 N Larchmont Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Brew & Cue 5017 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sequoyah Vocational School 9517 W Ridge Trail Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Creekside 3131 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Crust Pizza 103 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dixie BBQ 1530 Boy Scout Road Hixson, TN
- 98 Sequoyah High School 9517 W Ridge Trail Road Daisy, TN
- 92 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Brainerd Rec Center 1010 Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bea’s Restaurant 4500 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Tweety’s Child Care Food 52 N Larchmont Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Steak N Shake 2296 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 China House 888, Inc. 7601 E Brainerd Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 93 Hardees-25th Street 1651 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 75 Rodeway Inn 2595 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Wisteria Ink 2865 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 La Pasdita Mobile Unit 2075 Clingan Ridge Road Apartment 63 Clevleand, TN
- 94 Cleveland Nutrition 3525 Keith Street NW Suite M Cleveland, TN
- 100 Two Rivers Tattoo 2167 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 93 Naan House 2151 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Zaxby’s #04201 2481 Treasury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Clarion Inn Pool 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Highbrow 222 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 The Old Fort Restaurant 1422 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 99 Holiday Inn Express Breakfast 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
- 99 Logan’s Roadhouse Bar 3940 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Waffle House 2680 Georgetown NW Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Wilted Rose Tattoo Parlor 2522 Keith Street Suite 2 Cleveland, TN
- 92 Logan’s Roadhouse 3940 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 94 McDonald’s (Battlefield Parkway) #18698 1179 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Battlefield Nutrition 1549 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 The Post General Store 2862 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 90 Mean Mug Coffee House 2711 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 90 Domino’s (Battlefield Parkway) #5735 1010 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 92 Papa John’s Pizza #610 1537 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Westside Elementary School 72 Braves Lane Rossville, GA
- 100 Lakeview Middle School 1200 Cross Street Rossville, GA
- 95 Little Caesars (Battlefield Parkway) 591 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Ringgold Primary/Elementary School 322 Evitt Lane Ringgold, GA
- 100 Aunt Effie’s Restaurant 7807 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 91 Jefferson’s of Trenton 4276 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 93 Rafael’s Italian Restaurant 13473 N Main Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 94 Sonic Drive In Rossville 820 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 96 The Village Goat 96 Fieldstone Village Drive Rock Spring, GA
- 92 Huddle House Chickamauga 14 Bushrod Johnson Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Roper – Five Star Food Service 1507 Broomtown Road LaFayette, GA
- 91 Bojangles’ 2445 N Highway 27 LaFayette, GA
- 100 Morgan Motel 204 S Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Walker County Jail 105 S Duke Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 201 Lee Avenue Chickmauga, GA
- 100 Hidden Hollow Resort 463 Hidden Hollow Lane Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Domino’s Pizza 8868 110 Cove Road Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Tree Top Hideaway 576 Chattanooga Valley Road Flinstone, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Eastbrook Middle School 13282 Eastbrook Road SE Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton Jr. High School 1250 Cross Plains Trail Dalton, GA
- 100 Hammond Creek Middle School 330 Pleasant Grove Drive NE Dalton, GA
- 99 Sonic SRI #4588 1369 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 91 Pablitos Cantina 933 Market Street Suite 14 Dalton, GA