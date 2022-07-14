It was great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, because all of them passed inspection.
However, inspectors noticed several issues at The Maple Street Biscuit Company on Broad Street, leading them to a score of 79.
The dishwasher was not dispensing sanitizer and it cannot be used to wash dishes until it is fixed. Employees must use the triple sink to wash dishes until then.
Batter mix was not being held at the correct temperature. The batter was immediately moved and stored correctly.
Gravy that was cooked the day before had not cooled correctly.
The inspector found the paper towel dispenser was not working at one hand sink.
A dirty wiping cloth was on the counter instead of being stored in a sanitizer bucket.
The floor and several other non-food contact surfaces were dirty.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, gym or pool -- call your local health department.
Enjoy your meal.
Catoosa County
100 Chick-Fil-A 1137 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
96 Hometown Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 22 Gateway Business Park Drive Ringgold, GA
100 City of Ringgold – Martha Denton Pool 406 Cotter Street Ringgold, GA
100 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Swimming Pool) -- 2044 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
100 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe (Continental Breakfast) -- 2044 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
99 Dunkin Donuts – 589 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
100 Holiday Trav-L RV park (Swimming Pool) – 1623 South Mack Smith Road, Rossville, GA
84 Sonic (Highway 41) 4752 – 6645 Highway 41 Ringgold,, GA
Dade County
100 Lookout Mountain Koa Pool -- 930 Mountain Shadows Drive, Trenton, GA
90 Cornerstone Restaurant -- 4356 South 11 Highway Building Rising Fawn, GA
96 Subway (Trenton) – 5342 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
100 Days Inn of Trenton (Swimming Pool) – 95 Killian Avenue Trenton, GA
100 Trenton City Pool – 103 Price Street Trenton, GA
92 Smalltown Nutrition – 12306 South Main Street Trenton, GA
100 Hope House Café – 6246 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
87 Los Charros Taqueria y Restaurante – 8019 North Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
100 LaFayette Golf Club – 638 Main Street La Fayette, GA
100 Subway Rock Springs Food Inc. – 8175 Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
Whitfield County
88 Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant – 1235 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
96 Domino’s Pizza 222 West Cuyler Street Dalton, GA
91 Pelican’s Snoballs – 1501 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
96 Gorditas Purita – 1201 North Thornton Avenue Dalton, GA
91 Bojangles #228 -- 1253 Glenwood Avenue Dalton GA
91 Holiday Inn Express and Suites – 934 Market Street Dalton, GA
94 Marco’s Pizza – 785 Shugart Road Suite 8 Dalton, GA
92 Paleteria y Nevaria Monarca – 907 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
Bradley County
96 Baymont Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
98 Baymont Inn (Breakfast) -- 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
96 Jersey Mike’s Subs -- 2416 North Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
89 Brookes Edge (Swimming Pool) -- 3925 Adkisson Drive NW Cleveland, TN
98 Los Tainos Mobile Unit -- 138 Southgate Drive SW Cleveland, TN
84 Parks Hill Apartment (Swimming Pool) -- 1159 Harrison Pike. Cleveland, TN
96 Holiday Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN
96 The Retreat at Spring Creek (Swimming Pool) -- 260 25th Street NE. Cleveland, TN
100 The Retreat at Spring Creek #2 (Swimming Pool) -- 260 25th Street NE. Cleveland, TN
96 YMCA (Hot Tub) -- 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
100 Loaves & Fishes Mobile Unit -- 3060 Dockery Street Cleveland, TN
96 YMCA (Indoor Swimming Pool) -- 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
94 YMCA (Outdoor Swimming Pool) -- 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
96 Fairfield Inn (Swimming Pool) 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
Hamilton County
100 Park Ridge Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 728 Frawley Lane Chattanooga, TN
100 Ashford Villas (Swimming Pool) -- 2209 Ashford Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
96 Hawthrone Creekside (Swimming Pool) -- 3131 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Hamilton Pointe Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 6574 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
94 Best Western Royal Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 3644 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
92 Best Western Royal Inn -- 3644 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
99 Little Tadas Childcare Center – 12 Sequoia Drive Chattanooga, TN
99 Outback Steakhouse -- 544 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
99 Party Bites Kitchen & Catering -- 806 East 12th Street Chattanooga, TN
98 Panda Express #3011 -- 484 Northgate Mall Road Hixson, TN
99 Burlaep -- 801 East 11th Street Chattanooga, TN
95 Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill -- 627 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite-103 Chattanooga, TN
98 Dunkin Donuts -- 627 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
92 Shack’s Food Express Truck -- 409 North Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
95 Einstein Bros Bagels -- 5237 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
100 Best Beginnings -- 5010 Alpha Lane Hixson, TN
98 Greek Plate Gyros -- 811 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
99 Applebee’s #224 -- 5595 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
100 Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom #0076 -- 250 Northgate Mall Drive Hixson, TN
90 Sister’s Natural Essentials -- 105 Porter St Soddy Daisy, TN
100 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown (Swimming Pool) -- 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
100 YMCA Downtown (Swimming Pool) -- 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
98 Greek Plate Gyros -- 811 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown -- 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Best Beginnings -- 5010 Alpha Lane Hixson, TN
100 Auntie Anne’s -- 271 Northgate Mall Drive Hixson, TN
87 Arby’s #5808 -- 6302 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom #0076 -- 250 Northgate Mall Drive Hixson, TN
100 Applebee’s #224 -- 5595 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
93 IHOP # 4486 -- 5113 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
100 Everlan by Dominion -- 2760 Northpoint Boulevard Hixson, TN
98 Wimpie’s -- 9826 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
99 Pupuseria Marelyn #1 -- 3992 Ringgold Road Suite-106 Chattanooga, TN
97 Wendy’s #367 -- 6009 Ooltewah-Georgetown. Road Ooltewah, TN
86 Country Inn and Suites (Swimming Pool) -- 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
98 Holiday Inn Express and Suites (Swimming Pool) – 3710 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
94 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn (Swimming Pool) -- 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike Chattanooga, TN
92 Spring Creek Garden Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 950 Spring Creek Road East Ridge, TN
99 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn -- 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike Chattanooga, TN
100 Rainbow Daycare -- 804 Tunnel Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
100 Panera Bread -- 562 Northgate Mall Drive Suite 102 Hixson, TN
98 Arby’s #7482 -- 8514 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
100 Ooltewah Nutrition 9408 Apison Pike Suite 106 Ooltewah, TN
99 Subway #17034 -- 8530 Hixson Pike, Suite E Chattanooga, TN
98 Domino’s Pizza -- 8530 Hixson Pike, Suite 5 Hixson, TN
99 Dunkin Donuts #357757 -- 5024 Hunter Road Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
91 Koch’s Bakery -- 1900 South Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Daisy Head Start / PCC Center -- 9531 West Ridgetrail Road Soddy Daisy, TN
100 Little Spouts Preschool -- 2001 Raulston Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Best Beginnings of Collegedale -- 5368 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
100 Scooter’s Coffee #566 -- 9395 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN
100 4 Corner’s Café -- 9408 Apison Pike Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
100 Staybridge Suites Spa (Swimming Pool) -- 1300 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
98 Sweet Bay Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 3623 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
98 Spring Valley Community Pool -- 110 Valley Bridge Drive Chattanooga, TN
98 Greenbriar Cove HOA (Swimming Pool) -- 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
100 The Links at Reads Lake Apartments (Swimming Pool) -- 4126 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
100 The Edwin Hotel (Swimming Pool) -- 102 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN
96 Husley Wellness Center (Swimming Pool) -- 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
100 Quail Hollow (Swimming Pool) -- 3800 Quail Lane Chattanooga, TN
100 Southern Adventists University (Swimming Pool) -- 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
90 Trails of Signal Mountain (Swimming Pool) -- 3535 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Signal View (Swimming Pool) -- 900 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Summit East Ridge (Swimming Pool) -- 3725 Fountain Avenue Chattanooga, TN
100 Read House (Swimming Pool) -- 107 West M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
100 Hawthorne Creekside (Swimming Pool) -- 3131 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
100 The Grove at Hickory Valley (Swimming Pool) -- 1521 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Hotel Bo (Swimming Pool) -- 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown (Swimming Pool) -- 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN 37402
100 Georgi’s Pizzeria -- 5910 Reagan Lane #105 Ooltewah, TN
89 Guacamole -- 5600 Brainerd Road Suite FC-2 Chattanooga, TN
100 Pure Nutrition -- 9203 Lee Highway Suite 5 Ooltewah, TN
97 Starbucks #57219 -- 225 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Taco Bell #029046 -- 9210 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
95 Doc Holidays Bar & Grill -- 742 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
79 Maple Street Biscuit Company #4011 -- 407 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
99 Amigo’s Mexican -- 5694 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries -- 401 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
99 McKee Wading Pool (Swimming Pool) -- 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
99 Arby’s #750 -- 5420 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
98 Glen Gene Deli -- 5748 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
97 Little Tokyo Express -- 4516 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
88 Red Lobster #0285 -- 2131 Northgate Park Lane Chattanooga, TN
100 Common House -- 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
100 Common House (Swimming Pool) -- 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN
100 Salvation Army (Swimming Pool) -- 2140 E 28th Street Chattanooga, TN
97 Mr. Wok -- 5402 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
97 Shack’s Food Express Truck -- 409 North Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Vivid Lofts (Swimming Pool) -- 4103 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
82 Legacy at Elements (Swimming Pool) -- 7310 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN
90 Towne Hill Residence (Swimming Pool) -- 1115 Towne Hills Drive Hixson, TN
96 Mckee (Swimming Pool) -- 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
100 Hunter’s Pointe (Swimming Pool) -- 7401 Allemande Way Chattanooga, TN
100 Integra Vistas (Swimming Pool) -- 151 Integra Vistas Drive Hixson, TN
98 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove (Swimming Pool) -- 4856 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN