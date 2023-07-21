It was a great week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley, no restaurants failed the inspections this week.
But one Chattanooga restaurant was close to failing.
Pupuseria Marelyn on Ringgold Road scored a 76.
The inspector said there were multiple items not properly date marked, and they went over proper date marking procedures with the restaurant.
Several food items in the walk-in cooler were not properly covered and protected.
The inspector noted adequate hand-washing was not observed during the inspection.
Frozen foods were seen "soft" to the touch according to the inspector, frozen foods must stay frozen.
An employee was seen by the inspector handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands while preparing salads.
The inspector said an adequate demonstration of knowledge with regards to food safety was not provided.
A 76 is not a failing score.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Laurel Cove 6829 Autumn Lake Trail Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Flipper Bend HOA 8076 Mountain Laurel Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 ALC Chattanooga, LLC 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Church of God 4400 Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Spring Hill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Mill Run Pool 8382 Mitchell Mill Road Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Spring Creek Gardens Apartments Pool 950 Spring Creek Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 Lake Breeze Subdivision 6162 Stoney River Drive Harrison, TN
- 94 Grey Hawk Trails 7273 Chimney Rock Trail Signal Mountain, TN
- 92 East Ridge Residence 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bluff View at Northside 6200 Hixson Pike Suite Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bridgeway Chattanooga 2415 Bridge Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Econo Lodge 6642 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Rainbow Daycare Center 804 Tunnel Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Jimmy John’s 5111 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 97 Number One Chinese Restaurant 4011 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway Suite 11 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Little Caesars #2 5510 Highway 153 Suite 106 Hixson, TN
- 99 Julie Darling Donuts 121 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Subway 6510 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kids R Kids (N. Point Academy) 6863 Big Ridge Road Hixson, TN
- 76 Pupuseria Marelyn #1 3992 Ringgold Road Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 79 Popeyes 6104 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #3011 5251 Hwy 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Low Country Cajun Seafood & More (Mobile) 5958 Snowhill Rd. Suite-144 Box-149 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Basecamp 346 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Market St. Ent. dba Longhorn Restaurant 129 N. Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Central Park 5119 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Creekside @ Springhill Suites 8876 Old Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN
- 95 El Agave Mexican Grill & Cuisine 1832 Taft Hwy Signal Mtn, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Subway # 69267 8618 HWY 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Lupi's Pizza Pies #1 406-A Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Brother Community Services 425 Cumberland St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 401 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Kinley Hotel 1409 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Panda Express #3011 484 Northgate Mall Rd Hixson, TN
- 97 Apna Kitchen 5908 Ringgold Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Firehouse Subs 5546 Hwy 153, Ste 102 Hixson, TN
- 100 Panera Bread Company 1810 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Logan's Roadhouse #514 3592 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #32212 9413 Apison Pike, STE 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 93 Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill 627 Camp Jordan Pkwy. Suite-103 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Stir 1444 Market St Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Arby's #901 501 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pk. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Firehouse Subs 9032 Old Lee Hwy. Ste 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 4 Corners Cafe 9408 Apison Pike Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Kinley Hotel 1409 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn Outdoor Pool 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pk. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Downing Green At Mulberry Park 9513 Rookwood Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 17 Broad 1701 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Borough 33 Apartments Pool 1161 Bexley Sq Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites Indoor Pool 3117 Parker Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Swim Center 6849 Mtn View Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Mulberry Park Pool 9690 Collier Pl. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 1400 Chestnut Apartments 1400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Heritage Landing 1100 Heritage Landing Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Parkridge Adolescent Pool 2200 Morris Hill Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Homewood Suites 2250 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Heritage Landing 1100 Heritage Landing Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 River City North 3825 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Chattanoogan 1201 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mr Wok 5402 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Georgi's Pizzeria 5910 Reagan Lane #105 Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Mill Creek Country Day School 5304 Hunter Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Element Hotel 2312 Center St Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Villas Apartments Pool 8603 Igou Gap Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 One Northshore Condo Pool 200 Manufacturers Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Chattanoogan 1201 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chipotle Mexican Grill #3719 20 Cherokee Blvd, Unit 112 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Discovery Point CDC 5987 Hunter Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 89 Captain D's #3144 1690 E. 23rd St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Buffalo Wild Wings #248 120 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Ln Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mill Creek Country Day School 5304 Hunter Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 97 E Kids 1043 Blackford St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Parkridge Adolescent Pool 2200 Morris Hill Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Common House 1517 Mitchell Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Vodnik Beauty 2020 Gunbarrel Rd. #125 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Georgi's Pizzeria 5910 Reagan Lane #105 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Mr Wok 5402 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad St. Suite-111 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Granite Heights Apartments 1400 Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites (Spa) 1300 Carter St Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Monarch Spa 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bay Pointe HOA 1932 Bay Pointe Dr. Hixson, TN
- 98 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center St Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn Outdoor Pool 311 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lullwater at Big Ridge 6038 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Saint Ives Pool 5 St Ives Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 517 Subs 1238 TAFT HWY Suite 184 Signal Mtn., TN
- 100 Good News Roasters 10911 Harbor Rd N, Soddy-Daisy, TN
- 98 Signal Mtn., Pool 1111 Ridgeway Ave. Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Best Western Royal Inn 3644 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 PANERA BREAD 417 Market St. Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 100 Fresh Burger Grill 6306 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 97 Taco Bell #034026 3210 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Saint Ives Pool 5 St Ives Way Signal Mountain, TN 37377
- 95 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center St Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn Outdoor Pool 311 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lullwater at Big Ridge 6038 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Best Western Royal Inn 3644 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Signal Mtn., Pool 1111 Ridgeway Ave. Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Ledford at Hamilton Place 1701 N Concord Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Colonial Shores 1834 Riverchase Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 Crooked Creek HOA 7955 Bridal Brook Ct. Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Monarch Spa 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites (Spa) 1300 Carter St Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Signal Mtn Wading Pool 1111 Ridgeway Ave. Signal Mountain, TN
- 98 Signal Mtn. Golf & Country Club 809 James Blvd. Signal Mtn, TN
- 100 The Shoals at Chickamauga Lake 5873 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Painted Ridge Pool 5564 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mtn. Golf & Country Club 809 James Blvd. Signal Mtn, TN
- 96 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sonesta Select Chattanooga 2210 Bams Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Overlook Community HOA 3984 Hearthstone Circle Hixson, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamill Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Continental Condo Apartments 1414 Continential Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Northshore Village 621 Memorial Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Clarion Inn Outdoor Pool 3641 Cummings Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal View 900 Mountain Creek Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Forest Hills Villa 2530 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Douglas Heights 930 Douglas Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Monarch Pool 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hawthorne at the W 329 Broomsedge Trail Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 S. Chattanooga Rec Ctr Pool 1152 40th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chambliss Center for Children 315 Gillespie Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamill Rd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chambliss Center Children's Home 315 Gillespie Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Quality Inn Pool 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 The Canyons Community Assn. 588 Clear Canyon Drive Hixson, TN
- 96 Blue Bird Row Apartments 1348 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hidden Harbor Subdivision 6520 Lake Meadows Dr. Hixson, TN
- 98 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
- 98 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stuart Heights Club P.O. Box 4853 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ascent at Signal Mtn. 936 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alden Apartments 5555 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 94 Village At Greenway 605 Wilshire Way. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oxford Townhomes Pool 880 Wellstone Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mean Mug Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chatt Space 5243 Little Debbie Pkwy. Ste.121 Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Wimpie's 9826 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN Follow-Up
- 97 Cici's Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Whistle Stop 5503 Main St. Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Waffle House #626 28 Birmingham Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Mel 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taco Bell #29010 3151 S Broad St Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Arby's #5808 6302 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ooo Wee BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 The Pointe at Westland Pool 2005 Westland Drive SW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Park Hills Apartment Pool 1159 Harrison Pike Cleveland, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 97 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Pool 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 86 Best Western Plus Pool 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 92 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 99 El Jinete 1011 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Pool 160 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 96 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Drive Cleveland, TN
- 98 Brookes Edge Pool 3925 Adkisson Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 88 Cherokee Hills Apartment Pool 2020 Bates Pike SE Apartment 802 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Los Tainos Mobile Unit 138 Southgate Drive SW Cleveland, TN
- 92 Baymont Inn Pool 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 National Healthcare Center 2403 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Battlefield Campground and RV Park, LLC. (Swimming Pool) 199 KOA Boulevard Ringgold, GA
- 100 Holiday Trav-L RV Park (Swimming Pool) 1623 S Mack Smith Road Rossville, GA
- 90 Logan’s Roadhouse #409 2584 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 89 Fazoli’s 3016 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Hometown Inn Swimming (Pool) 22 Gateway Business Park Drive Ringgold, GA
- 80 Sonic (Highway 41) 4752 6645 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
- 91 New China 69 Poplar Springs Road Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 85 Days Inn of Trenton Pool 95 Killian Avenue Trenton, GA
- 100 Lookout Mountain KOA Pool 930 Mountain Shadows Drive Trenton, GA
- 96 Lookout Mountain Pizza Company 203 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
- 96 Hope House Café 6246 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 94 Asian Garden 12035 S Main Street Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 91 Armando’s 1105 LaFayette Road Rossville, GA
- 96 Snack Shack 923 Schmitt Road Rossville, GA
- 100 Crossroads 9157 W Highway 136 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Phil’s Hotdogs and Shaved Ice 515 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Phil’s Hotdogs and Shaved Ice Base 515 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Camp Woodmont Pool 381 Moonlight Drive Menlo, GA
Whitfield County
- 96 Taco Bell #029063 2914 E Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
Hamilton County
100 Laurel Cove 6829 Autumn Lake Trail Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
96 Flipper Bend HOA 8076 Mountain Laurel Trail Signal Mountain, TN
100 ALC Chattanooga, LLC 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
98 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
98 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
98 Church of God 4400 Hassler Road Signal Mountain, TN
100 Spring Hill Suites 8876 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
100 Mill Run Pool 8382 Mitchell Mill Road Ooltewah, TN
94 Spring Creek Gardens Apartments Pool 950 Spring Creek Road East Ridge, TN
100 Lake Breeze Subdivision 6162 Stoney River Drive Harrison, TN
94 Grey Hawk Trails 7273 Chimney Rock Trail Signal Mountain, TN
92 East Ridge Residence 1417 N Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Bluff View at Northside 6200 Hixson Pike Suite Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
100 Bridgeway Chattanooga 2415 Bridge Circle Chattanooga, TN
94 Econo Lodge 6642 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Rainbow Daycare Center 804 Tunnel Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
99 Jimmy John’s 5111 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
97 Number One Chinese Restaurant 4011 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
100 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway Suite 11 Ooltewah, TN
98 Little Caesars #2 5510 Highway 153 Suite 106 Hixson, TN
99 Julie Darling Donuts 121 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
96 Subway 6510 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Kids R Kids (N. Point Academy) 6863 Big Ridge Road Hixson, TN
76 Pupuseria Marelyn #1 3992 Ringgold Road Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
79 Popeyes 6104 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Subway #3011 5251 Hwy 153 Chattanooga, TN
97 Low Country Cajun Seafood & More (Mobile) 5958 Snowhill Rd. Suite-144 Box-149 Ooltewah, TN Follow-Up
98 Basecamp 346 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
99 Market St. Ent. dba Longhorn Restaurant 129 N. Market Street Chattanooga, TN 37405
100 Central Park 5119 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
100 Creekside @ Springhill Suites 8876 Old Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN
95 El Agave Mexican Grill & Cuisine 1832 Taft Hwy Signal Mtn, TN Follow-Up
99 Subway # 69267 8618 HWY 58 Harrison, TN
100 Lupi's Pizza Pies #1 406-A Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Alexian Brother Community Services 425 Cumberland St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 401 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Kinley Hotel 1409 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Panda Express #3011 484 Northgate Mall Rd Hixson, TN
97 Apna Kitchen 5908 Ringgold Rd Chattanooga, TN
97 Firehouse Subs 5546 Hwy 153, Ste 102 Hixson, TN
100 Panera Bread Company 1810 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
88 Logan's Roadhouse #514 3592 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
100 Subway #32212 9413 Apison Pike, STE 114 Ooltewah, TN
93 Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill 627 Camp Jordan Pkwy. Suite-103 Chattanooga, TN
93 Stir 1444 Market St Chattanooga, TN
100 Arby's #901 501 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
94 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pk. Chattanooga, TN
99 Firehouse Subs 9032 Old Lee Hwy. Ste 114 Ooltewah, TN
100 4 Corners Cafe 9408 Apison Pike Suite 102 Ooltewah, TN
100 Kinley Hotel 1409 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
98 Super 8 7024 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN
96 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane. Chattanooga, TN
100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
94 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn Outdoor Pool 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pk. Chattanooga, TN
100 Downing Green At Mulberry Park 9513 Rookwood Circle Ooltewah, TN
100 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way. Ooltewah, TN
100 17 Broad 1701 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
88 Borough 33 Apartments Pool 1161 Bexley Sq Chattanooga, TN
96 Comfort Inn & Suites Indoor Pool 3117 Parker Ln Chattanooga, TN
100 Ooltewah Swim Center 6849 Mtn View Rd. Ooltewah, TN
100 Mulberry Park Pool 9690 Collier Pl. Ooltewah, TN
100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
100 Ashwood HOA 2306 Laurelton Creek Lane. Chattanooga, TN
96 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way. Ooltewah, TN
100 1400 Chestnut Apartments 1400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Heritage Landing 1100 Heritage Landing Dr. Chattanooga, TN
100 Parkridge Adolescent Pool 2200 Morris Hill Rd Chattanooga, TN
100 Homewood Suites 2250 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Heritage Landing 1100 Heritage Landing Dr. Chattanooga, TN
100 River City North 3825 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
95 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Ln Chattanooga, TN
100 The Chattanoogan 1201 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
99 Mr Wok 5402 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Georgi's Pizzeria 5910 Reagan Lane #105 Ooltewah, TN
95 Mill Creek Country Day School 5304 Hunter Rd. Ooltewah, TN
98 Northshore Flats 3001 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
100 Element Hotel 2312 Center St Chattanooga, TN
94 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Ln Chattanooga, TN
100 Hamilton Villas Apartments Pool 8603 Igou Gap Rd Chattanooga, TN
100 One Northshore Condo Pool 200 Manufacturers Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 The Chattanoogan 1201 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Chipotle Mexican Grill #3719 20 Cherokee Blvd, Unit 112 Chattanooga, TN
100 Discovery Point CDC 5987 Hunter Rd. Ooltewah, TN
89 Captain D's #3144 1690 E. 23rd St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Buffalo Wild Wings #248 120 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
95 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Ln Chattanooga, TN 3
95 Mill Creek Country Day School 5304 Hunter Rd. Ooltewah, TN
97 E Kids 1043 Blackford St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Parkridge Adolescent Pool 2200 Morris Hill Rd Chattanooga, TN
100 Common House 1517 Mitchell Ave Chattanooga, TN
100 Vodnik Beauty 2020 Gunbarrel Rd. #125 Chattanooga, TN
100 Georgi's Pizzeria 5910 Reagan Lane #105 Ooltewah, TN
99 Mr Wok 5402 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
96 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad St. Suite-111 Chattanooga, TN
100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN
94 Granite Heights Apartments 1400 Chamberlain Ave Chattanooga, TN
96 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
100 Staybridge Suites (Spa) 1300 Carter St Chattanooga, TN
100 Monarch Spa 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
100 Bay Pointe HOA 1932 Bay Pointe Dr. Hixson, TN
98 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
95 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center St Chattanooga, TN
96 La Quinta Inn Outdoor Pool 311 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Lullwater at Big Ridge 6038 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
98 Aloft Chattanooga Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
94 Saint Ives Pool 5 St Ives Way Signal Mountain, TN
98 517 Subs 1238 TAFT HWY Suite 184 Signal Mtn., TN
100 Good News Roasters 10911 Harbor Rd N, Soddy-Daisy, TN, USA Soddy-Daisy, TN
98 Signal Mtn., Pool 1111 Ridgeway Ave. Signal Mountain, TN
100 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
95 Best Western Royal Inn 3644 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
100 PANERA BREAD 417 Market St. Chattanooga, TN 37402
100 Fresh Burger Grill 6306 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
97 Taco Bell #034026 3210 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
94 Saint Ives Pool 5 St Ives Way Signal Mountain, TN 37377
95 Double Tree Chattanooga 2232 Center St Chattanooga, TN
96 La Quinta Inn Outdoor Pool 311 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Lullwater at Big Ridge 6038 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
96 Best Western Royal Inn 3644 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
98 Signal Mtn., Pool 1111 Ridgeway Ave. Signal Mountain, TN
96 Ledford at Hamilton Place 1701 N Concord Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Colonial Shores 1834 Riverchase Rd. Hixson, TN
100 Crooked Creek HOA 7955 Bridal Brook Ct. Ooltewah, TN
98 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Monarch Spa 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
100 Staybridge Suites (Spa) 1300 Carter St Chattanooga, TN
98 Signal Mtn Wading Pool 1111 Ridgeway Ave. Signal Mountain, TN
98 Signal Mtn. Golf & Country Club 809 James Blvd. Signal Mtn, TN
100 The Shoals at Chickamauga Lake 5873 Lake Resort Terrace Chattanooga, TN
96 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Rd Chattanooga, TN
100 Painted Ridge Pool 5564 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
100 Signal Mtn. Golf & Country Club 809 James Blvd. Signal Mtn, TN
96 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
100 Sonesta Select Chattanooga 2210 Bams Dr. Chattanooga, TN
100 Overlook Community HOA 3984 Hearthstone Circle Hixson, TN
100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamill Rd Chattanooga, TN
100 Continental Condo Apartments 1414 Continential Dr. Chattanooga, TN
100 Northshore Village 621 Memorial Dr. Chattanooga, TN
98 Clarion Inn Outdoor Pool 3641 Cummings Hwy Chattanooga, TN
100 Signal View 900 Mountain Creek Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Forest Hills Villa 2530 Forest Villa Circle Chattanooga, TN
92 Douglas Heights 930 Douglas Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Monarch Pool 7700 Aspen Lodge Way Chattanooga, TN
100 Hawthorne at the W 329 Broomsedge Trail Chattanooga, TN
100 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way. Chattanooga, TN
91 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
98 S. Chattanooga Rec Ctr Pool 1152 40th St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Chambliss Center for Children 315 Gillespie Rd. Chattanooga, TN
98 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamill Rd Chattanooga, TN
100 Chambliss Center Children's Home 315 Gillespie Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Quality Inn Pool 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
100 The Canyons Community Assn. 588 Clear Canyon Drive Hixson, TN
96 Blue Bird Row Apartments 1348 Passenger Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Hidden Harbor Subdivision 6520 Lake Meadows Dr. Hixson, TN
98 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
98 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
100 Stuart Heights Club P.O. Box 4853 Chattanooga, TN
96 The Villas at Oakcrest 7255 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
100 Ascent at Signal Mtn. 936 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Alden Apartments 5555 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
94 Village At Greenway 605 Wilshire Way. Chattanooga, TN
100 Oxford Townhomes Pool 880 Wellstone Dr. Chattanooga, TN
100 Mean Mug Hamilton Place 2090 Hamilton Place Blvd Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
100 The Meeting House 3912 Dayton Blvd Chattanooga, TN
100 Chatt Space 5243 Little Debbie Pkwy. Ste.121 Ooltewah, TN
97 Wimpie's 9826 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN Follow-Up
97 Cici's Pizza 2260 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Ooltewah Whistle Stop 5503 Main St. Ooltewah, TN
92 Waffle House #626 28 Birmingham Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
100 Taco Mel 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
98 Taco Bell #29010 3151 S Broad St Chattanooga, TN Follow-Up
94 Arby's #5808 6302 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Ooo Wee BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN