Overall, it was a great week for restaurants across the Tennessee Valley.
But one restaurant did fail its inspection after it was found to be pretty dirty.
Rafael's Italian in Ooltewah scored a 56.
Raw chicken was being stored on the floor by the cooler, and the restaurant had to throw away 30 pounds of it.
Many surfaces were seen dirty by the inspector, including, a fan, the floors and outside the restaurant where containers were attracting pests.
Rodent droppings were present on the food shelves, storage closets and underneath the soda fountains. The inspector noted that a smell of rodent urine was present.
The inspector did not observe employees washing their hands throughout the inspection.
The manager was not able to demonstrate control over foodborne illness risk factors to the inspector.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym, call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 89 Blue & Gold Bistro UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Panda Express UTC 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Thai Smile 219 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moe's Southwest Grill UTC 642 E 5th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 423 Taco 212 W 8th Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Easy Bistro & Bar Kitchen 801 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Crust Pizza 3211 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Steak N Shake 2296 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Delias Mexican Food 8363 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Hotel Bo (Public Swimming Pools) 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Easy Bistro & Bar 801 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Normal Park Museum Magnet Lower School 1009 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 99 Tyner Academy 6836 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Southside Social Upstairs Bar 1818 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Southside Social Private Bar 1818 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Chattanooga School Arts & Sciences 865 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Southside Social Downstairs Bar 1818 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tyner Academy 6836 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Chattanooga School Arts & Sciences 865 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 River Rock Pool 382 Cherry Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Naked River Brewing Company 1791 Reggie White Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill Lounge 2225 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Uptown Reload 2407 Glass Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Teen Challenge Kitchen 1108 W 33rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Big River Grille & Brewing Works #4205 2020 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Panda Express 8967 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Tyner Academy 6836 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Southside Social 1810 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Subway #17807 10157 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Starbucks #57219 225 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Starbucks at Read House 107 West M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Shuford's BBQ 11320 Dayton Pike Soddy-Daisy, TN
- 100 Thai Chili Asian Bistro 9203 Lee Highway Suite 12 Ooltewah, TN
- 99 The Little Villagers #2 3732 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Super 8 Continental Breakfast 6519 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 99 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Sonic #5363 3222 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Super 8 Motel 6519 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 99 Washington Alternative Learning Center 7821 Hancock Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Buffalo Wild Wings #256 5744 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 98 Wendy's #106 3700 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Hooter's Restaurant5912 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 City Café Diner 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Dos Bros 5591 Highway 153 Suites 160-162 Hixson, TN
- 56 Rafael's Italian 5032 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Sequoyah Vocational School 9517 W Ridge Trail Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 C26 HUB 1603 Fagan Street Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Rail Bar 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Stills & Mash @ Chattanoogan 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hunter Middle School 6810 Lebron Sterchi Drive Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Red Bank High School 640 Morrison Springs Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Big River Grille & Brewery #4205 2020 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mariscos Vallarta (Lounge) 2318 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Dupont Elementary School 4134 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Orange Grove Center Cafeteria 615 Derby Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 East Hamilton Middle School 3550 Bentwood Cove Road Apison, TN
- 100 East Hamilton Middle School 3550 Bentwood Cove Road Apison, TN
- 99 Montessori Elementary School at Highland Park 700 S Hawthorne Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Armando's 5700 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 95 Wally's 6521 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Conference Center/Pantry Food 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hardee's 6305 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 100 Grey Flower Deli 10930 London Lane Apison, TN
- 100 Laughing Koffin Piercing 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laughing Koffin Tattoo 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sonic SRI 3592 4305 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Aretha Frakensteins 518 Tremont Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Noodles & Pho 5450 Highway 153 Suite 140 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road A-10 East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Holiday Inn Express Continental Breakfast 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 AJI Peruvian 5035 OoltewahRinggold Road #106 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Chick-Fil-A UTC 642 E 5th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Buddy's Bar-B-Q 619 Camp Jordan Parkway Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cheese Dip Mexican Grill 3643 Hixson Pike Suite D Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Your Pie #074 1919 Gunbarrel Road Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Ave Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Heaven & Ale Brewing Company 342 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Zaxby's 3105 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Silverdale Detention Center - Aramark 7609 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Hana Steak and Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bright School 1950 McDade Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Heaven & Ale Brewing Company Bar 342 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Clifton Hills Elementary School 1815 E. 32nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskins Early Learning Center - Downtown 1101 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Hardy Elementary School 2205 Roanoke Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hana Steak and Sushi Lounge 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hardy Elementary School 2205 Roanoke Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Ave Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Clifton Hills Elementary School 1815 32nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Apison Elementary School 10433 East Brainerd Road Apison, TN
- 100 Normal Park Museum Magnet Upper School 1219 W Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 The Wanderer Bar 300 W 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 TownePlace Suites 7010 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 98 Los Compas Mobile Unit 131 Appalachia Trail Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Blythe-Bower Elementary Cafeteria604 20th Street SE Cleveland, TN
- 95 Steak N Shake220 Paul Huff NW Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 88 Captain D's4620 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 100 First United Methodist Child Center Kitchen 3425 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Holiday Inn Express Breakfast4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Fazolis 4550 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Longhorn Steakhouse 4305 Holiday Inn Expressway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Dog Shack 7612 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 O'Charley's #249 148 Paul Huff Parkway NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Holiday Inn Express & Suites4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Cici's Pizza 355 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Off the Cart 425 No Pone Valley Road Georgetown, TN
- 92 Mrs. Winner's 2487 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Mcdonald's #68432365 ADP-40 Bypass Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 La Altena Mexican Restaurant 2311 SE Treasury Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Urban Leaf Tea1122 Wildwood Avenue SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 DBA Peachy Juice Bar 215 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Korner Kampus 4841 S Lee Highway McDonald, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 B & B Burrito Company LLC 4675 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 95 Chick-Fil-A #04386 1000 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 81 Waffle House 2680 Georgetown NW Road Cleveland, TN
Dade County
- 96 Dade County Elementary School 311 Wolverine Drive Trenton, GA
- 96 Dade County High School Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 100 Lookout Mountain KOA 930 Mountain Shadows Drive Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 79 Subway (LaFayette) 108 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 95 The Lookout Mountain Club, INC. 1201 Fleetwood Drive Lookout Mountain, GA
- 91 Crossroads 9157 W Highway 136 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 The Dinner Bell 3258 Chattanooga Valley Road Flinstone, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 New Hope Elementary 1175 New Hope Road Dalton, GA
- 100 New Hope Middle School 1325 New Hope Road Dalton, GA
- 98 Kumo Sushi INC. 1277 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Checkers 502 Liberty Square Dalton, GA
- 91 El Ranchero Mexican Restaurant 1523 E Morris Street Dalton, GA
- 99 Don Lolo's Mexican RestaurantLLC3590 S Dixie Highway Dalton, GA
- 96 Cold Creek at North Oaks 101 N Oaks Drive Unit 1 Dalton, GA
- 98 Peak Fitness 1021 Riverburch Parkway Dalton, GA