It would be a great weekend to take mom out to eat for Mother’s Day, most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley had wonderful inspections this week.
A lack of good hygiene habits caused one restaurant to fail its inspection.
Tako Yaki Japanese Restaurant in Cleveland scored a 56.
The inspector says containers of food were stored on the floor of the cooler.
Single-use containers were seen being cleaned and sanitized and used again, and other containers were being stacked wet.
The inspector saw employees not washing their hands between working with dirty dishes and handling clean dishes multiple times and between re-entering from the outside.
Employees were not changing gloves between handling raw chicken and vegetables and between holding phone and performing food prep.
Noodles were found cooling for 13 hours in a large, covered, plastic container. Twenty-five pounds were thrown out.
Salads were seen two hours after being prepped being stored too warm. Boxes were being stored on the top shelf of the cooler, which the inspector believes is preventing proper air flow.
The inside of the microwave was found dirty.
According to the inspector covered trash cans are needed in the women’s restroom.
If you have a question about a local restaurant, hotel, pool or gym – call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Avenue Department 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Hub 730 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 87 The Hub Kitchen 730 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Michael Miller #3 10624 Walden Street Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Dunkin Donuts #358900 3334 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 96 Moe’s Southwestern Grill 1820 Gunbarrel Road Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Waffle House #1188 5466 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Spa 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Alexian Village Square 100 James Boulevard Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn and Suites Pool 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- A.I.M. Art in Motion 4744 Highway 58 Suite 100 Chattanooga
- 98 Hampton Inn Spa 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 97 The Epicurean Restaurant 4301 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn Pool 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Cisto Tattoo 1804 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 440 M L King Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Bad Wraps 1125 S Highland Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sidetrack’s Lounge 3514 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sidetrack 3514 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 88 Red Roof Inn 7014 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Agave and Rye 185 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 McDonalds 1735 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Real Roots Café 607 N Market Street Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Staybridge Suites Pool 7015 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Lillie Mae’s Place 4712 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Asarum 3516 Oakland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Cajun Oasis 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Unit 302 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Bojangles #296 1803 East 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Asian Kitchen 8142 E Brainerd Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Mery’s Restaurant 713 Mountain Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Wendy’s #3144 3104 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ichiban Japanese 5035 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Burger King #2657 6404 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Starbucks #48565 8021 E Brainerd Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Dub’s BBQ 221 Timber Knoll Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Econo Lodge 150 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 La Altena II 8644 E Brainerd Road Suite 120 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Home Town Inn 222 W Sequoyah Access Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Best Beginnings 2029 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 American Legion Post #95 3329 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Texas Roadhouse Bar 7016 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lupi’s Mobile 5504 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Hermans Soul Food & Catering 3821 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Mr. Grinch’s Tattoo’s 3603 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 99 Night Pearl 107 Custom Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Renaissance Commons 402 E 2nd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Syrup & Eggs Lounge 107 Custom Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Crumbl Cookies 8021 E Brainerd Road Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Dwell Hotel 120 E 10th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendy’s 9362 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Road Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Taco Bell #29050 4115 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Mountain City Club Guest Lounge 729 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Poppytons Patisserie 422 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chili’s Grill & Bar Lounge 1921 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chipotle Mexican Grill 5242 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 98 Mountain City Club Member Lounge 729 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Petro’s Chili & Chips 5114 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 98 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 92 Chili’s Grill 1921 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Marsha’s Backstreet Café 5036 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Black Creek Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Fit Fuel 422 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sushi City 6921 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Smoky Mountain Sweets, LLC 6331 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Mountain City Club 729 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 99 The Big Chill & Grill 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 1A Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Roof Inn 7014 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Couch’s Bar-B-Que 8307 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Waffle House #641 7705 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Magnolia Nutrition 3212 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 China Kitchen 9408 Apison Pike Suite 110 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Starbucks #9892 5238 Highway 153 N Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Real Good Smoke House 221 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pizza Hut #37626 5920 Main Street Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Burger King #5355 2119 E 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Feed Table and Tavern 201 West Main Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Haiku Hibachi 5318 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 UTC Campus Crossroad 615 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Papa Johns 6210 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 99 Sequoyah High School 9517 W Ridge Trail Road Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Wired Coffee 5707 Main Street Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Rolling J’s Mobile Bistro 3310 Angela Lane Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 97 Sunshine Nutrition 3820 Candies Creek Lane NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Tako Yaki Japanese Restaurant Aux. 172 Old Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 56 Tako Yaki Japanese Restaurant 172 Old Mouse Creek Road Cleveland,TN
- 95 Steamboys 674 NW Paul Huff Parkway 402 Cleveland, TN
- 97 Domino’s Pizza 2507 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Second Harvest Thrift Store & Ministry Center 1533 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 99 Quik Burger 4 2197 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 96 Raider Pool 350 Central Avenue Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Two Rivers Tattoo 2167 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 95 B and B Campground 117 Marina Drive Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Tiger Tea 160 Old Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Captain D’s 3030 APD 40 SE Cleveland, TN
- 92 Bradley County Recreation Park Softball 234 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 B and B Marina Restaurant 117 Marina Drive NW Charleston, TN
- 67 Clarion Inn 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 Clarion Inn Breakfast 185 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 97 George R Stuart Elementary 2150 Kyker Bonner Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 97 Tasteful Gatherings/Cougar Café 3535 Adkisson Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Arnold School 473 8th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 86 Panda Garden 2370 McGrady Drive Cleveland, TN
- 72 Days Inn 2550 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 100 Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant Bar 3055 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 Gabriel’s 2625 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Chipotle Mexican Grill 4482 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN
- 85 Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant 3055 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Farm to Fork Concessions 745 Scruggs Road Ringgold, GA
- 96 Las Fiesta, Inc. D/B/A/ Fiesta Mexicana #15 110 Kristin Drive Ringgold, GA
- 91 Catoosa County Jail 5842 Highway 41 N Ringgold, GA
- 100 Pizza Hut (Battlefield Parkway) #37592 1919 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 North Georgia Community YMCA Food & Fun Kitchen 1733 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 98 Royal Inn 2884 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Hometown Inn 22 Gateway Business Park Drive Ringgold, GA
- 100 Five Star Food Service 248 Rollins Industrial Court Ringgold, GA
- 88 Tao Asian Cuisine 118 Remco Shop Lane Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Lookout Mountain KOA Pool 930 Mountain Shadows Drive Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County Detention Center 75 Case Avenue Trenton, GA
- 93 Thrive Assisted Living & Memory Care 37 Brock Drive Lookout Mountain, GA
- 100 R Haven Overnight Family Park 7643 S Highway Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 LaFayette Health Care 205 Road Runner Boulevard LaFayette, GA
- 100 LaFayette Nutrition, LLC 108 W Villanow Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Choo Choo Express 12960 Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Phil’s Hot Dogs and Shaved Ice Base 515 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 96 Phil’s Hot Dogs and Shaved Ice 515 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 95 Pizza Hut of LaFayette #37593 405 N Main Street P.O. Box 782165 LaFayette, GA
- 91 Southern Bliss Bakery and Sandwhich Shop 1109 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
- 97 China Buffet 1141 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 99 Trinity Barbeque 825 Chattanooga Road Suite 34 Dalton, GA
- 100 Dug Gap Elementary School 2132 Dug Gap Road Dalton, GA
- 85 Little Caesars 1501 E Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 91 Outback Steakhouse #1128 955 Market Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Westside Elementary School 1815 Utility Road Rocky Face, GA
- 100 Westside Middle School 580 LaFayette Road Rocky Face, GA