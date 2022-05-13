It was a great week for most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley.
However, one restaurant failed its inspection when bugs were found in the kitchen.
Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant in Tunnel Hill scored a 61.
According to the inspector, the floors, walls and ceilings need repair.
Multiple items in the coolers were not being stored at the right temperature and had to be thrown away.
The inspector saw employees not washing their hands after contact with raw meat.
Raw fish was seen over ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler.
The inspector said the back door was left open, and flies were in the kitchen.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Custom Concepts Ink (Piercing) 3823 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Holiday Inn Express and Suites 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 91 Quality Inn 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Wild Burger 301 Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bojangles’ #965 9375 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Local Juicery I 48 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Dos Bros 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 304 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Candy City 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Store 304 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 First Watch 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Sugar’s Ribs 2450 15th Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Subway 7026 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Ruby Sunshine Bar 405 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taqueria Jalisco Mobile 1634 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Quality Inn Food 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #124 1043 Gray Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Quality Inn Food 4833 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Camp Columbus P.O. Box 268 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School 7126 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Southern Belle Main Kitchen #1 Ross Landing Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cakemakers, Etc. 4330 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 88 Waffle House #387 2024 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Dixie BBQ 1530 Boy Scout Road Hixson, TN
- 99 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar (Store 228) 1924 Gunbarrel Road Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Fogon Bar 8023 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Southern Belle Bar #1 #1 Ross Landing Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Miller’s Ale House #94 Lounge 2 2119 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Miller’s Ale House #94 Lounge 1 2119 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Southern Belle Burger Bar #1 Ross Landing Chattanooga, TN
- 99 El Fogon 8023 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Pickle Barrel 1012 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Tiny Tigers Learning Center 1200 N Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fiesta Mexicana 4021 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Miller’s Ale House #94 2119 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar (Store 228) 1924 Gunbarrel Road Site 104 Chattanooga, TN
- 91 McDonald’s 4829 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Super 8 Motel 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Super 8 Continental Breakfast 20 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Crumbl Hixson 5513 Highway 153 Suite 105 Hixson, TN
- 99 Alimentari Café & Market 841 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 YMCA Downtown – Lap Pool 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Domino’s Pizza #5479 1150 Hixson Pike Suite 5 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 The Mad Priest Coffee Roasters 1900 Broad Street Apartment C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA Downtown 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Econo Lodge 150 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 YMCA Downtown Whirlpool 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Momma Stop LLC 8922 Hidden Branches Road Harrison, TN
- 100 C & K Snowy Delights 8986 Wandering Way Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Street Quesadilla 4721 Montview Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattatater 333 Candle Light Drive Hixson, TN
- 99 Wins Top Tots 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 BBQ Rowe Inc. 1119 Richard Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio Elite 8077 Angie Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laughing Koffin Tattoo 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 The Hub Kitchen 730 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Old Gilman Grill Bar 216 W 8th Street Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Portofino’s 6407 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Chattanooga Golf & Country Club 1511 Riverview Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Hub 730 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Chili’s Grill 1921 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 HWY 58 BBQ 4921 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Portofino’s 6407 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Sbarro #191 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Laughing Koffin Tattoo 1414 Jenkins Road Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 AMC Northgate 14 310 Northgate Mall Drive Hixson, TN
- 96 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Agave and Rye 185 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Pie R Square 4403 Dayton Boulevard Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Beef O’ Brady’s 5958 Snow Hill Road Suite 100 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Quality Inn 6700 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Arby’s #5025 4766 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Boil Shack Seafood and Wings 5401 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Rafael’s 9607 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 96 DQ Grill & Chill 633 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Soho Hibachi 5510 Highway 153 Suite 120 Hixson, TN
- 100 Chattanooga State College Pizza 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Big Buff 92 BBQ 1709 Wilson Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Trish’s Sports Bar 4726 Highway 58 Suite 116 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 AT&T Field Stand D 201 Power Alley Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chattanooga State Community College M/F 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Coffee Community Collective 10161 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express Breakfast 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 96 DQ Grill & Chill 633 Camp Jordan Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Little People on Villagewood (Food) 9208 Villagewood Drive Harrison, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn and Suites Pool 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn and Suites 434 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #108 1602 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Champy’s Chicken 6515 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga East Lake Unit 2125 E 25th Street Place Chattanooga, TN
- 98 KFC & Long John Silver’s 4856 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn Pool 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fountainhead Taproom 1617 Rossville Avenue Unit 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Laurel Ridge Apartments Pool 4715 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Boulevard Smokehouse 3230 ½ Wilcox Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Texas Roadhouse 7016 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 77 Sonic SRI #4104 7420 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Pizza Hut #37599 4340 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hour Place 979 E Third Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Be Caffeinated 3601 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Little Caesars 4632 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Uncle Larry’s Mobil 2 5203 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Residence Inn Breakfast 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
Bradley County
- 93 Holiday Inn 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Stadium 773 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 88 Aubrey’s 275 Ocoee Crossing Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 Jalisco Restarante y Carniceria 66 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 Holiday Inn Toast to Toast 110 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Cleveland Country Club Restaurant 345 Kyle Lane Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Hardee’s – Charleston 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 El Dorado Mobile Unit 2285 Springplace Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 97 Lupi’s Pizza Pies 2382 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Shane’s Rib Shack 4484 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 My Little Diner on 1st 490 1st Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 97 Black Fox Cafeteria 3119 Varnell Road SW McDonald, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Prospect Elementary School Cafeteria 2450 Prospect Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Nela’s Tacos/La Michocana 247 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Beer Thirty at Jake’s Place 2330 Georgetown Road NW Cleveland, TN
- 84 Days Inn 2550 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Gingerbread Home Kitchen 712 Ramsey Bridge Road Cleveland, TN
- 92 New Dynasty Buffet 1999 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Taco Bell #029028 4530 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 88 Tako Yaki Japanese Restaurant 172 Old Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 79 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2720 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 93 Checker’s 920 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 MohMoh Asian Food Truck 115 Brooke Lane NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Panda Garden 2370 McGrady Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Aubrey’s 275 Ocoee Crossing Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 73 La Quinta Breakfast 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 83 La Quinta 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 82 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 IHop 3126 2047 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 McAllister’s Deli 2705 Battlefield Parkway Suite 100 Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 89 Pizza Hut (Alabama Highway) #37594 5454 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 97 Donut Palace 390 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Your Pie 3809 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Carrousel Café) 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Catering) – Seasonal 1730 Lakeview Drive Rossville, GA
- 96 Subway Drive Thru (Battlefield Parkway) 2865 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Ming Moon Chinese Restaurant 2467 LaFayette Road Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 100 Wildwood Lifestyle Center & Hospital 435 Lifestyle Lane P.O. Box 129 Wildwood, GA
- 92 Subway (Pilot Travel Center) 650 Highway 299 Wildwood, GA
- 100 Wildwood Lifestyle Center Dorm Cafeteria 435 Lifestyle Lane P.O. Box 129 Wildwood, GA
- 100 Moon Properties 197 Autumn Drive Trenton, GA
- 100 McDonalds 5316 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
- 100 Cottage in the Clouds 5266 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
- 100 Chatsworth Elementary School 500 Green Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Murray County High School 1001 Green Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Enrollment Learning Complex (ELC) 500 Green Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Murray County Senior Center 820 G.I Maddox Parkway Chatsworth, GA
- 87 Creme Hut 700 S Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Springplace Elementary School 2795 Leonard Bridge Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Gladden Middle School 700 Old Dalton Ellijay Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Coker Elementary School 1733 Leonard Bridge Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Woodlawn Elementary School 4580 Highway 225 N Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Bagley Middle School 4600 Highway 225 N Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 Roy’s Restaurant and Grill, Inc. 116 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
Whitfield County
- 61 Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant 101 Cottonwood Mill Road Tunnel Hill, GA
- 100 Econo Lodge – Dalton 1507 N Tibbs Road Dalton, GA
- 96 Mr. Biscuit 1904 Chattanooga Road Rocky Face, GA
- 100 Domino’s Pizza #8879 2518 Cleveland Highway Suite 14 Dalton, GA
- 99 The Grove at Orchard Ridge Residences 494 Grove Parkway Dalton, GA
- 99 Orchard Ridge Residences 986 Orchard Way Dalton, GA
- 91 Steak & Shake 1250 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Red Lobster #0782 901 West Bridge Road Dalton, GA
- 99 D-Food Collab 301 E Morris Street Dalton, GA
- 96 Jack’s Family Restaurant 1202 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 98 Crosspointe Christian Centre 2681 Underwood Street Dalton, GA
- 82 Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant 1525 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA
- 100 Regional Youth Detention Center 2735 Underwood Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Dalton Golf & Country Club 333 Country Club Way Dalton, GA