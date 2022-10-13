Raw food found on a countertop led one local restaurant to fail its inspection this week.
Most restaurants had a wonderful week, but IHOP on Freedom Parkway in Cleveland scored a 64.
The inspector found the microwave dirty and the freezer handle broken.
An employee was seen handling dirty dishes and then removing clean dishes from the dishwasher without washing their hands.
Paper towels and a covered receptacle are needed in the women's restroom.
The inspector saw trash piled up in the kitchen.
According to the inspector the pot roast was not dated correctly and a box of raw bacon was set out to thaw on the countertop.
The backdoor was not fully closing, leaving gaps in between the door and the frame.
Lights over the food prep area were not covered, according to the inspector.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 92 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Best Beginnings 2029 Hickory Valley Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Hokkaido 4762 Highway 58 Suite 144 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Northside Learning Center 923 Mississippi Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 809 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Athena Inn 2201 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Residence Inn 2340 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Goodfellas Pizzeria 1208 King Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Goodfellas Pizzeria 1208 King Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 94 University Pizza & Deli 430 Vine Street Suite A Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Altena 314 W Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Wild Burger 301 Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Albatross Golf Sim & Bar 388 Sommerville Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Red Roof Inn 7014 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s 5958 Snow Hill Road Suite 100 Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Home 2 Suites 3220 Center Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Tai Chi Bubble Tea (Downtown) 411 Broad Street Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Tree of Knowledge 1430 Jenkins Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Las Margaritas II 4604 Skyview Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bubbles and Waffles 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard #K-03 Chattanooga, TN
- 88 Mayan Kitchen 507 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mayan Kitchen 507 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mainstay Suites 7030 Amin Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 87 McDonald’s #10157 6401 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Zarzour’s Café 1627 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Captain D’s #3141 5001 Oak Hill Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Homewood Suites 2250 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Ankar’s Downtown 510 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Krystal CHNF07 6300 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Asarum (Mobile) 3516 Oakland Terrace Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 100 Cold Fusions LLC 5704 Marlin Road Building 6000 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 85 Burger Republic 203 W Aquarium Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Primrose School of East Brainerd 1619 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mr. Grinch’s Tattoo’s 3603 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Mayors Mansion Inn Kitchen 801 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Taco Stop 2 (Mobile) 2193 Park Drive #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Southern Burger Company 9453 Bradmore Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Nonni’s Empanadas 452 Ottawa Drive Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Tastee King Donuts 4627 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wings Top Tots 5704 Marlin Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hotdog Heaven LLC (Mobile) 309 Wild Turkey Lane Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 Fud Vybez (Mobile) 1900 Reggie White Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Emanuel Nutrition 3661 Brainerd Road Suite 301 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mayors Mansion Inn 801 Vine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Red Roof Inn and Suites 2431 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Firehouse Subs 3849 Dayton Boulevard Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Uncle Larry’s Mobile 5203 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pizza Hut #37630 7550 E Brainerd Road Suite 115 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 The Peach Cobbler Factory 301 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Paloma Bar De Tapas 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chambliss Center @ Red Bank 1936 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Fiesta Mexicana 4021 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 McCallie School 2850 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Aretha Frankensteins 518 Tremont Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 CSLA Cafeteria 4850 Jersey Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pizzeria Cortile 4400 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Ridgemont at Stringers Ridge 20 Mason Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Alimentari 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Diamond Billiard Club 3600 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Grimoire 3904 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 103 Cherokee Boulevard Suite C Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Cascades Motel 3657 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 97 McAlister’s Deli 541 Signal Mountain Road Suite 287 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Skin & Brow Room Hixson 4703 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 New York Pizza Department 5731 Highway 153 Suite B Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 The Market at the Westin 801 Pine Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 East Hamilton Nutrition 1667 Ooltewah Ringgold Road Suite 127 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions 5812 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 92 McDonald’s #13122 1117 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Motel 6 2440 Williams Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Econo Lodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Starbucks #11818 2217 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Temple Painter Tattoo 2311 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Brow 3800 St Elmo Avenue Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McKee Spa 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 97 Cracker Barrel #610 8852 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 93 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Amigo’s Hixson 5450 Highway 153 Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McKee Employees Recreation Center Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 99 Tennessee Riverplace 3104 Scenic Water Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tennessee Riverplace Kitchen 3104 Scenic Water Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Spice Trail 850 Market Street Suite 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Fuji Steak & Sushi 5437 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Ricko’s Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 3399 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Blue Monkey Nutrition and Energy 3212 Dayton Boulevard Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Buffet King 5230 C Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Dub’s Place 4408 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Roc 6960 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Saks Wing Shak 3911 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Southern Squeeze 1301 Dorchester Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courage Tattoo Company 5926 Howe Lane Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Hilton Garden inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 American Ink 3920 F Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 99 Mayfield School Magnolia Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 95 Arnold School 473 8th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 Exclusive Quarters 210 James Asbury Drive NW Cleveland, TN
- 95 Lasaters Coffee & Tea 2450 Spring Creek Boulevard NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Park View Elementary Cafeteria 300 Minnis Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Mayfield Elementary Cafeteria 501 20th Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Arnold School 473 8th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 Candy’s Creek Cherokee Cafeteria 4445 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Waffle House #913 113 James Asbury NW Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Ocoee Middle School Cafeteria 2250 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 Fuji Teriyaki Express 3443 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 98 First United Methodist Child Center Kitchen 3425 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 89 Fairfield Inn 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN
- 85 Baymont Inn 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 97 The Shak Drive-In 3460 Waterlevel Highway Cleveland, TN
- 99 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 124 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 76 Baymont Inn Breakfast 360 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 97 Sunshine Nutrition 3830 Candies Creek Lane NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Tacos el Don 911 Georgetown Road SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 64 IHOP Restaurant 4323 Freedom Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 97 Xochi’s Tiny Kitchen 1498 Stuart Road NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wisteria Ink 2865 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 La Pasdita Mobile Unit 2075 Clingan Ridge Apartment 63 Cleveland, TN
- 94 Cleveland Nutrition 3525 Keith Street NW Suite M Cleveland, TN
- 93 Hardees 1651 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 75 Rodeway Inn 2595 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 89 Hampton Inn 6875 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 91 Springhill Suites (Continental Breakfast) 155 General Lee Street Ringgold, GA
- 95 Quality Inn 5427 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Westside Elementary School 72 Braves Lane Rossville, GA
- 92 Papa John’s Pizza #610 1537 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
Dade County
- 96 Dade County Rehabilitation Center 1234 Highway 301 Trenton, GA
- 91 Jefferson’s of Trenton 4276 Highway 136 Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 100 Gettin Piggy Wit It 1422 Green Road Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Gettin Piggy Wit It 2 1422 Green Road Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 94 Sonic Drive-In Rossville 820 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 96 The Village Goat 96 Fieldstone Village Drive Rock Spring, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Starbucks Coffee #13407 1305 Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 80 Little Caesars 1263 N Glenwood Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Cohutta Elementary School 254 Wolfe Street Cohutta, GA
- 100 Coahulla Creek High School 3361 Crow Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Eastbrook Middle School 1382 Eastbrook Road SE Dalton, GA
- 10 Santiago’s Taqueria 2713 Cleveland Highway Dalton, GA