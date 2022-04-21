Restaurants across the Tennessee Valley had good inspection scores this week.
A complaint of spoiled chicken caused an inspector to fail one restaurant.
Cajun Oasis in Chattanooga scored a 67.
The inspector said the staff was not properly trained on cooling procedures and there was no managerial control of food handling.
The cooler was 46 degrees, but the food inside was over 50 degrees, causing it to be discarded.
Staff was seen by the inspector eating in the back of the kitchen.
The floors were dirty, and there was no water at the sink in the back kitchen.
The staff was using Styrofoam cups to measure ingredients.
According to the inspector there was a complaint of spoiled chicken at the restaurant.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 96 Fuji Steak & Sushi 2207 Overnite Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Buddy’s Bar-B-Q 568 Northgate Mall Drive Suite 101 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Ricko’s Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine 10330 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Fuji Steak & Sushi Bar 2207 Overnite Drive Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 73 The Epicurean Restaurant 4301 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Kabob-ster 1408 Gunbarrel Road Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 High Haute Foods 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Bubbles and Waffles 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard #K-03 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Chopstix 6903 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn Indoor Pool 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 El Meson 248 Northgate Mall Drive Suite 114 Hixson, TN
- 97 Sekisui Lounge 1120 Houston Street Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Sekisui Lounge 1120 Houston Street Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 91 El Meson 248 Northgate Mall Road Chattanooga, TN
- 85 Bojangles #296 1803 East 23rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 67 Cajun Oasis 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Unit 302 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tree of Knowledge 1430 Jenkins Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Boys & Girls Club of Chattanooga 2312 Duncan Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Inkd Up 5305 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Fuji Steak & Sushi 5437 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Burritos el Chepes 613 Kinser Circle Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Asian Kitchen 8142 E Brainerd Road Suite 108 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Asian Café 5210 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Jersey Mike’s Subs 2260 Gunbarrel Road Suite 205 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Swiss Am Inc 1401 East 34th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Athena Inn 2201 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Shufords Smokehouse 924 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Taco Town 5425 Highway 153 Suite 137 Hixson, TN
- 100 St. Francis Cottage 1349 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tacos El Porky 5813 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Inked Expressions North 123 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fresh Burger Grill 8968 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 89 Common Table 3413 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Rob’s Restaurant & Lounge 5308 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Common House 1517 Mitchell Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Brown Bag 1924 Gunbarrel Road Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 China Cafeteria 511 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Frothy Monkey 1400 Market Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029049 2303 Dayton Boulevard Red Bank, TN
- 96 Jack’s Family Restaurant 5933 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 95 Sourdough Cuppa Joe 6707 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 96 Wingate 7312 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Common Table Coffee 3413 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Brown Acres Golf Club 406 Brown Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Five Wits Table and Tap 1501 Long Street Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 95 B and B Campground 117 Marina Drive Charleston, TN
- 99 Jennifer’s Bistro 1500 Lauderdale Memorial Highway Charleston, TN
- 98 Firehouse #315 201 Keith Street SW Suite 18 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Domino’s Pizza 2507 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 95 Magnolia Inn and Suites Breakfast 107 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 87 Burrito Xpress 525 Inman Street W Cleveland, TN
- 95 Las Margaritas IV 2507 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Bojangles 1410 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 85 Magnolia Inn and Suites 107 Interstate Drive NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Blue Springs Ball Park Concession Stand 4854 Blue Springs Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Guckenheimer @ Mars – CLV 3500 Peerless Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Lee University Cafeteria 1120 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Cross Pointe Church of God Kitchen 956 6th Street Cleveland, TN
- 92 Cameron’s 140 Dooley Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Lee University Chick-fil-A 1120 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Lee University Starbucks 1120 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 Lake Forest Middle School Cafeteria 610 Kile Lake Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Oak Grove Cafeteria 400 Durkee Road Cleveland, TN
- 79 Huddle House #969 1051 King Street SE Cleveland, TN
- 98 Motel 6 3000 Valley Hill Trail Cleveland, TN
- 97 Han Thai 2558 Dalton Pike SE Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School 1001 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 98 Kentucky Fried Chicken (Alabama Highway) 5387 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Russell Racing, LLC D/B/A Boyd’s Speedway (Grandstand) 1481 Scruggs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Russell Racing, LLC D/B/A Boyd’s Speedway (Pit Concessions) 1481 Scruggs Road Ringgold, GA
- 100 Hampton Inn (Spa) 6875 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Hampton Inn (Pool) 6875 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Graysville Elementary School 944 Graysville Road Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 82 Lalito’s Mexican Restaurant Inc. 42 Court Street Trenton, GA
- 100 The Shop by Stevie & the Moon 12058 S Main Street Trenton, GA
- 96 Dade County Rehabilitation Center 1234 Highway 301 Trenton, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 VFW Post 3679 98 Memorial Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 Skyland Ridge, LLC 319 Lookout Drive Rising Fawn, GA
- 88 Sonic Drive-In Rossville 820 Chickamauga Avenue Rossville, GA
- 100 Taco Bell – Chickamauga 15 Major James Clark Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 100 The Village Goat 96 Fieldstone Village Drive Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Hidden Hollow Resort 463 Hidden Hollow Lane Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 201 Lee Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 100 The Cottage 467 Longhollow Road Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 99 Panda Express 1907 1521 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 78 Trinity Barbeque 825 Chattanooga Road Suite 34 Dalton, GA
- 99 Café Leon LLC 336 N Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 99 Guadalajara of Dalton Inc. 817 S Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
- 99 Los Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant #1 LLC 2204 Chattanooga Road Dalton, GA
- 96 DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill, Brotown LLC 100 W Walnut Avenue Suite 74 Dalton, GA
- 94 Dalton State College 650 College Drive Dalton, GA
- 96 Dalton State College – Rage Café 650 College Drive Dalton, GA