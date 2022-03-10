Another great week for most restaurants across the Tennessee Valley.
For one Chattanooga restaurant, however, not properly storing raw food led to a failing score this week.
Don Juan's Taqueria Mexicana on Ringgold Road scored a 69.
The inspector said that there was no managerial control over foodborne illness risk factors.
An employee was seen garnishing food without wearing gloves.
Raw food was not stored correctly, as it was not cool enough in the cooling unit.
According to the inspector shelving was lined with cardboard and soiled food juices.
There was nowhere to store dirty dishes due to only one drainboard being provided in the sink.
Remember, if you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym, call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 98 Homewood Suites 2250 Center Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Haven's Diner 4817 Highway 58 Suite 125 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Busy Bee Learning Center 7728 Hancock Road Chattanooga, TN
- 91 AMC Chattanooga 18 Main Concessions 5080 Terrace S East Ridge, TN
- 97 Good Dog Go 3405 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Waffle House #1654 4343 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Clumpies Truck 3405 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Sure Stay Plus 6914 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Clumpies Cart 2 3405 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 River Street Deli 151 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Chick-Fil-A 5740 Highway 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 St. Jude Catholic School 930 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Krystal CHN002 4416 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Dawn School 901 Altamont Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Los 3 Amigos 3536 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Fiamma Pizza Company 405 North Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McAlister's Deli 620 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 100 McDonald's 5440 Highway 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 St. Jude Catholic School 930 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 99 MacGuffins Bar 5080 S Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dawn School 901 Altamont Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #034 4650 Redlands Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Choo Dive Center 3739 Powers Court Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chambliss Center @ Red Bank 1936 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Road Hixson, TN
- 99 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Mayan Kitchen Lounge 507 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 O'Charley's #226 Bar 2340 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9304 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Mayan Kitchen 507 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 O' Charley's #226 2340 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 89 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9304 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 83 McDonalds 156 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 401 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Mayan Kitchen 507 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Five Guys Burgers & Fries 401 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Ankar's Downtown 510 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Moonpie General Store 429 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Domino's Pizza 1211 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 69 Don Juan's Taqueria Mexicana 6016 Ringgold Road Suite 110 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Signal Mountain Cookie Lady 1217 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 81 Poblanos Mexican Cuisine 551 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chick-fil-A 209 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Tai Chi Bubble Tea (Downtown) 411 Broad Street Suite 111 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 OPA 249 River Street Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ink Mxr 5716 Ringgold Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Domino's Pizza #5481 4155 Ringgold Road East Ridge, TN
- 99 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Robert Emery Chocolate 809 Kentucky Avenue Signal Mountain, TN
- 99 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Taco Bell #029022 6200 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McDonald's 4123 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 McDonald's 9211 Lee Highway. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 El Jinete 5559 Little Debbie Parkway Ooltewah, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tyner Middle Academy 6837 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Belvoir Christian Academy 800 Belvoir Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 North River Pub Bar 1 7001 Middle Valley Road Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 100 Hixson First Baptist Day Care 5800 Grubb Road Hixson, TN
- 100 North River Pub Bar 2 7001 Middle Valley Road Suite 101 Hixson, TN
- 100 Berean Academy 441 Berean Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Tyner Middle Academy 6837 Tyner Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Belvoir Christian Academy 800 Belvoir Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Central High School 5728 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 95 Hana Steak and Sushi 2200 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 McDonald's 2003 Dayton Boulevard Red Bank, TN
- 96 Central High School 5728 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 87 China House 888, Inc. 7601 E Brainerd Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #139 8419 Ooltewah Harrison Road Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Nature Center Camp 400 Garden Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Brewhaus 224 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #555 7047 Amin Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Continental Breakfast 3710 Modern Industrial Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 89 La Quinta Inn & Suites 311 Browns Ferry Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Good Eats BBQ 1817 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Days Inn Tiftonia 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Signal Mountain Nutrition 801 Signal Mountain Road Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 J. Gumbo's 5123 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Natural Needle 6719 Mountain View Road Suite 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Courage Tattoo Co. 5926 Howe Lane Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Subway 3127 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Days Inn Tiftonia 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Thai Smile 219 Market Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Wendy's 5596 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Taco Bell 8522 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 75 Forbidden City 2273 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Mikes Smokehouse 3147 S Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 McDonald's 8601 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 77 Jacks 3530 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Days Inn Tiftonia 3801 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 La Quinta 7051 McCutcheon Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Forbidden City Bar 2273 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 100 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Captain D's 4620 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 86 Panera Bread 375 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 95 Black Hand Tattoo 158 Old Mouse Creek Cleveland, TN
- 100 Permanent Cosmetics by Ginger 201 Keith Street SW 54 Cleveland, TN
- 94 Tres Hermanos 2502 Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 80 Logan's Roadhouse 3940 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 82 Arby's 2835 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 96 Fairfield Inn Breakfast 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Fuji Teriyaki Express 3443 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Chili's Bar 385 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 Waffle House 2680 Georgetown NW Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 76 Chili's 385 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 89 Hardees-25th Street 1651 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 99 Mash & Hops 168 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 99 Tacos el Don 911 Georgetown Road SE Cleveland, TN
- 98 Central Park 395 Inman Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Bradley High School Cafeteria 1000 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Wild Dawgs Mobile Unit 639 Sugar Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 89 Rodeway Inn 2595 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 95 BPOE Lodge 1944 Restaurant 235 2nd NE Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Rebel Drive-In 1010 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Jenkins Deli 2390 Spring Creek Boulevard Cleveland, TN
- 90 Lost Boys Tattoo Company 2507 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Jenkins Deli Bar 2390 Spring Creek Boulevard Cleveland, TN
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 94 Little Caesars (Battlefield Pkwy) 591 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 Rafael's Italian Restaurant 7859 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 99 The Canopy at Boynton Ridge Assisted Living Facility 54 Battlefield Canopy Circle Ringgold, GA
- 96 Waffle House (Battlefield Pkwy) #4108 95 Poplar Springs Road Ringgold, GA
- 91 Quality Inn 5427 Alabama Highway Ringgold, GA
- 100 Favos Diner 7807 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Davis Elementary School Highway 301 Trenton, GA
- 100 Dade County Middle School Pace Drive Trenton, GA
Murray County
- None
Walker County
- 97 Arby's 1103 N Main Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Cohutta Elementary School 254 Wolfe Street Cohutta, GA
- 100 Coahulla Creek High School 3361 Crow Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Chick-Fil-A at Dalton 1517 W Walnut Avenue Dalton, GA
- 100 Tunnel Hill Elementary School 203 E School Street Tunnel Hill, GA
- 96 Burger Den - Rocky Face 2620 Chattanooga Road Rocky Face, GA
- 99 Antojo Cocina Y Cantina 116 W King Street Dalton, GA
- 100 Park Creek School 1500 Hale Bowen Drive Dalton, GA