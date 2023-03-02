It was an overall good week for restaurant scores in the area; however, one restaurant in Hamilton County received a failing score.
Bojangles on Ringgold Road received a 68.
Inspectors said employees did not wash their hands during the inspection.
Liquid egg product was not being appropriately refrigerated. The ice used to keep food refrigerated was melted sitting in standing water.
According to inspectors, there was also excessive carbon build-up on sheet pans and the build-up of food debris on non-food contact surfaces.
Other observations by inspectors included inoperable hot water at the hand sink, water leaking from the chemical dispenser at the sink, a dirty and unorganized mop sink, and inadequate lighting above the sink.
Inspectors also reported minimal active managerial control.
Hamilton County
- 99 Farm to Fork Mobile Unit 745 Scruggs Rd. Ringgold, GA
- 99 Stadium Kitchen 6198 N. Mack Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Staybridge Suites 7015 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Growing Patch Preschool 4516 Rocky River Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 East Ridge High School 4320 Bennett Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Booker T. Washington State Park 5801 Champion Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga School Arts & Sciences 865 E. Third St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 First Little Friends Childcare 6219 Vance Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Signal Mountain Middle/High School 2650 Sam Powell Trl. Signal Mountain, TN
- 100 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Blvd. Ste 127 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Bojangles 2023 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Ooo Wee BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn 2343 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Memorial Hospital Child Care 2525 De Sales Ave. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Stir 1444 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Big Ridge Elementary School 5210 Cassandra Smith Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 Sweeney’s Bar-B-Que 5928 Hwy. 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cupcake Kitchen500 Board St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 The Dwell Kitchen 120 E. 10th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chili’s Grill & Bar #107 5637 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Bode Chattanooga 730 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 New York Pizza Department—Lakesite 8627 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Red Lobster #0285 2131 Northgate Park Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Whiskey Cowgirl 1819 Broad St. Ste-111 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Seoul 6231 Perimeter Dr. Ste 199 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Mariscos Vallarta 2318 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Orange Grove Center, Inc. 615 Derby St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Residence Inn 2340 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Applebee’s #224 5595 Hwy. 153 Hixson, TN
- 99 The Dwell Bar 120 E 10th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Charter Upper School of Excellence 1912 S. Willow St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Armando’s 5700 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center 400 Garden Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Staybridge Suites (spa) 1300 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Panda Express 2260 Gunbarrel Rd., Ste. 207. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Staybridge Suites (indoor pool) 1300 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Rain Thai Bistro 6933 Lee Hwy., Ste. 40 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Amada 1413 Chestnut St. Suite-101 Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 103 Cherokee Blvd. Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Grace Children’s Center 7815 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Caldsted Foundation, Inc 3701 Cherryton Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Mexiville Bar 103 Cherokee Blvd. Suite C Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Creeks Bend Golf Club 5900 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Alex Thai Food & Sushi Bistro 26 E. Main St., Ste 114 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 India Mahal 5970 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Buds Sports Bar 5751 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Juicy Crab #2020 2020 Gunbarrel Rd. Ste. 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Boneyard Bar 26 Station St. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 The Homeplate Bar & Grill of Chattanooga 5611 Ringgold Rd. Ste-100 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Rivermont Elementary School 3330 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick-Fil-A 8959 Old Lee Hwy. Ooltewah, TN
- 68 Bojangles 4152 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Six18 Restaurant & Lounge 618 Georgia Ave Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Nolan Elementary 4435 Shackleford Ridge Rd. Signal Mountain, TN
- 96 Boneyard Kitchen 26 Station St. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Atlasta Latte 3712 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 100 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Ooltewah Swim Center 6849 Mtn. View Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 85 China Gourmet 321 Browns Ferry Rd. Ste. A1 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Soddy Elementary School 260 School St. Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 100 UTC Pool 615 McCallie Ave. Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dalewood Middle School 1300 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 UT at Chattanooga 615 McCallie Ave. Dept. 1701 Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Doc Holiday’s Bar & Grill 742 Ashland Terrace Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Central High School 5728 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Inked Expressions 5812 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McKee Spa 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 96 IHOP #4486 5113 Hwy. 153 Hixson, TN
- 100 Element Hotel 2312 Center St. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Hooter’s Restaurant 5912 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 McKee Employees Recreation Ctr. Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
- 100 Raccoon Mtn. Caverns & Campground 319 West Hills Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Ooltewah High School 6123 Mountain View Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Kids R Kids (N. Point Academy) 6863 Big Ridge Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 Hardy Elementary School 2205 Roanoke Ave. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Kids Rock Inc. 7480 Goodwin Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Custom Concepts Ink 3823 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Tattoo Company 4617 Brainerd Rd., Ste. 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Pool 5248 TN-153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 D’zar Threading and Spa 4613 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 74 Little Caesar’s #1 3728 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Lone Star Sweet 2193 Park Dr. Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 98 Tacos El Don Mexican Kitchen Mobile Unit 450 Goodwill Rd. SE Cleveland, TN
- 93 Mr. Winner’s 2487 Keith St. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Rebel Drive-In 1010 S. Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Ocoee Coffee Company 2300 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 93 Cook Out 822 25th St. Cleveland, TN
- 93 Ay Caramba 2165 Waterlevel Hwy. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #040162 3089 Pleasant Grove Rd. SW McDonald, TN
- 96 Waffle House 2680 Georgetown NW Rd. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Rodeway Inn 2595 Georgetown Rd. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Towneplace Suites 160 Bernham Dr. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Longhorn Steakhouse 4305 Holiday Inn Expressway Cleveland, TN
- 92 Waterville Community Elementary School 4081 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cuddle Bugs Day Care & Learning Ctr. 139 Durkee Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 92 Central Park 395 Inman St. Cleveland, TN
- 74 Sonic Drive-In #4041 3115 Waterlevel Hwy. Cleveland, TN
- 98 Mayfield Elementary Cafeteria 501 20th St. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Arnold School 473 8th St. NW Cleveland, TN
- 99 Juicy Seafood Bar 138 Paul Huff Pkwy NW Cleveland, TN
- 97 McDonald’s #6843 2365 APD-40 Bypass Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cheddar’s Starch Bar 578 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Whirlpool Kitchen 2525 Benton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 95 Cheddar’s Starch Kitchen #2210 578 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Wild River Retreat 1693 Upper River Rd. Charleston, TN
- 99 Taco Bell #033295 946 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN
- 95 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith St. Cleveland, TN
- 97 La Altena Mexican Rest. 2311 SE Treasury Dr. Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith St. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Dr. Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Arby’s (Lafayette Rd) 2932 Lafayette Rd. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 99 Taco Bell 5422 Alabama Hwy. Unit 4682 Ringgold, GA
- 85 Thatcher’s BBQ 2929 Hwy. 41 Ringgold, GA
- 96 Zaxby’s 6456 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 87 Wendy’s 401 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Catering By Alan 146 Hunt Dr. Rossville, GA
- 88 Del Taco 526 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Wendy’s 3588 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 Applebee’s 2219 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 C&K Snowy Delights (Base of Operation) 101 Southway Dr. Unit B Ringgold, GA
- 100 C&K Snowy Delights (Mobile Unit) 101 Southway Dr. Unit B Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 Tiny Bluff 9147 Scenic Hwy. Lookout Mountain, GA
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 100 Fairyland Elementary 1306 Lula Lake Rd. Lookout Mountain, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Mariscos El Cuhhhmaron 229 Hamilton St. Dalton, GA
- 100 Quality Inn 875 College Dr. Dalton, GA