It was an overall good week for food scores in Tennessee Valley— only one restaurant in Bradley County failed.
Power Up Nutrition in Cleveland received a 66.
Inspectors saw a cloth rag being used to dry hands in the restroom and a chemical spray bottle facing bananas.
They also saw an employee drinking form an unapproved container in the food prep area and reported that employees had a lack of personal hygiene.
Other observations included unsanitary kitchen utensils and wiping cloth being used, deep grooves in the counter, and a front door and restroom door wouldn't close.
According to inspectors, there were no chlorine test papers and there was an overall lack of managerial control and policy present.
If you have questions about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym— call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Snow Days Shaved Ice 6238 Rivoli Dr. apt. 302 Hixson, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029013 7796 East Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hwy 58 BBQ 4921 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Olive and Oak Charcuterie 2193 Park Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 AMC Northgate 14 310 Northgate Mall Dr. Hixson, TN
- 98 Days Inn (Tiftonia) 3801 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mama Yo’s Soul Food (mobile) 213 W. 37th St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Pizza Bros 501 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Little Caesar #13 5730 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Signal 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Studio 6 7324 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Moxy Chattanooga Downtown 1220 King St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mr. Grinch’s Tattoo’s 3603 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 98 American Legion Post 95 3329 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Acropolis Grill 2213 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Tint Tigers Learning Center 1200 N. Holtzclaw Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Burger King #3351 676 Signal Mtn. Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hermans Soul Food & Catering 3821 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Zaxby’s #66101 7634 E. Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 First Watch 1825 Gunbarrel Rd. Ste. 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Arby’s #5025 4766 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ankar’s Hoagies #2 4764 Hwy. 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Las Margaritas II 4604 Skyview Dr. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Hickory Valley Retirement Center 6705 Ballard Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Frothy Monkey 1400 Market St. Ste. 102 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Genesis House of Tea 6178 Adamson Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029037 6210 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Burger King #16044 6236 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Comfort Inn & Suites 2341 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Tokyo of Chattanooga 1120 Houston St. Ste. 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 MC Aesthetics 9469 Bradmore Ln. 207 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Choo Choo Hotel 1400 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Childcare Network #124 1043 Gray Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Love You A Latte 5704 Marlin Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Truckin’ Treats 913 E. 11th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Smoothie King 1700 Broad St. Ste. 106 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 KFC K365003 2501 S. Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 The Purple Daisy Picnic Café 4001 St. Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 JA Henry Food & Fun Kitchen 460 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Park Ridge Apartments Pool 728 Frawley Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Swim Center 6849 Mtn. View Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Hanner International (mobile) 3833 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Freudian Sip Coffee Company (mobile) 5704 Marlin Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Asarum (mobile) 421 Glenhill Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fro-Daddy Donuts (mobile) 1720 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Michael Miller Mobile Unit #2 10624 Walden St. Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 I Love Tacos (mobile) 402 N. Lovell Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Michael Miller Mobile Unit 10624 Walden St. Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Repicci’s Real Italian Ice 8892 McKenzie Farm Dr. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Freaky Funnels 68 Winter Ln. Ringgold, GA
- 100 Miss Griffin’s Footlong Kitchen Engine 847 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bad Wraps INCaracerated (mobile) 1125 S. Highland Park Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Peach Cobbler Factory 3018 E. MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Yummy Thai Food Truck (mobile) 2193 Park Dr. #2 Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Haiku Hibachi 5318 Ringgold Rd. East Ridge, TN
- 100 Pork N Deans Barbeque 2193 Park Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Blvd. Smokehouse 3230 ½ Wilcox Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Crash Pad 29 Johnson St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hotel Bo 901 Carter St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Holiday Inn Express 440 W. MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Book & Cover Coffee Bar 1310 Hanover St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Pizzeria Cortile Food Truck 4400 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Taqueria Elizabeth 3202 Dodds Ave. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Little Caesars #14 1420 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Children’s Academy for Education & Learning 1800 S. Greenwood Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wolf & Witch Tattoo 124 E. 10th St. Ste. 1 Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Ferando’s 5308 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hamilton Family YMCA 7430 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Embassy Suites 2321 Lifestyle Way Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Harrison Bay State Park 8411 Harrison Bay Rd. Harrison, TN
- 100 Ichiban Japanese Lounge 5035 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 95 Lillie Mae’s Place 4712 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 89 Sushi Nabe Japanese Restaurant 110 River St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Ricko’s Pizzeria and Italian Cuisine 10330 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 99 God’s Little Angels Daycare 2500 Dodson Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Alton Park Child Development Center 3735 Alton Park Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Serenity Childcare 2103 Ivy St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Mi Casita 3029 Rossville Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Baymont Inn & Suites 7017 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Residence Inn 2340 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dominique’s Kitchen 2410 Glass St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Miss G’s Tortas and Tamales 4801 English Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 River Street Deli 151 River St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Cold Stone Creamery 100A Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jersey Mike’s 5510 Hwy 153 Ste. 124 Hixson, TN (follow-up)
- 100 St. Nicholas School 7525 Min Tom Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Old Gilman Grill 216 W. 8th St. Ste. 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 97 United Methodist Neighborhood Centers 200 W. 38th Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Notre Dame High School 2701 Vermont St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Waffle House #641 7705 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Aubrey’s 6 496 Northgate Mall Dr. Hixson, TN
- 100 Towneplace Suites Hixson Pool 5248 TN-153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Parkway Pourhouse 801 Riverfront Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill 2225 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cracker Barrel #102 2346 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Little People Villagewood 9208 Villagewood Dr. Harrison, TN
- 98 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Walden Club 633 Chestnut St. #2100 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Motel 6 2440 Williams St. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Gilman Lofts Kitchen 216 W. 8th St. Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 96 Ms. Nancy’s Day Care & Pre-School Kitchen 197 Neely Circle NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Little Ohana Child Care Kitchen 985 Horton RD SE Cleveland, TN
- 93 El Cazador 2299 Keith St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 94 La Fogata Mexican Restaurant 4265 TL Rogers St. NE Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Super 8 Motel Pool 163 Bernham Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Cleveland Vintage Pool 2388 Villa Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Harry’s Shaved Ice 1498 Stuart Rd NE Cleveland, TN
- 100 La Fogata Mexican Bar 4265 TL Rogers St. NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Las Margaritas VII 1647 25th St NW Cleveland, TN
- 100 Gemelli’s Pizzeria 2153 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 66 Power Up Nutrition 2175 N. Ocoee St. NW. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Lacey’s Littles Kitchen LLC 201 Durkee Rd. Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Hampton Inn (Cont. Breakfast) 6875 Battlefield Pkwy. Ringgold, GA
- 86 Tru (pool) 5509 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 100 The Rock Fitness Center 2630 Pine Grove Rd. Ringgold, GA
- 93 Burger King (Alabama Hwy) #25833 5865 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 100 Tropical Sno 2336 Lafayette Rd. Rossville, GA
- 100 American Legion (GA Post 40- Williams- Napier) 5956 41 Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 99 Kentucky Fried Chicken (Alabama Hwy.) 5387 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 98 McAllister’s Deli 2675 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 El Cactus Restaurant 90 Battlefield Station Dr. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 94 Holiday Inn Express (cont. breakfast) 38 Vinning Cir. Ringgold, GA
- 90 Bojangles’ #2024 5861 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 87 Super 8 Ringgold (cont. breakfast) 5408 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA
- 90 Sanctuary 4097 Cloud Springs Rd. Ringgold, GA
- 87 Tasty Corner LLC/B/A Baan Thai 33 Legion St. Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 90 Lalito’s Mexican Restaurant Inc. 42 Court St. Trenton, GA
- 100 Wildwood Lifestyle Center 435 Lifestyle Ln. Po. Box 129 Wildwood, GA
- 100 Subway (Pilot Travel Center) 650 Hwy. 299 Wildwood, GA
- 100 Wildwood Lifestyle Center Dorm Cafeteria 435 Lifestyle Ln. Po. Box 129 Wildwood, GA
- 100 Our Lake Resort 151 This A Way Trenton, GA
Murray County
- 98 Murray County High School 1001 Green Rd. Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 Skyland Ridge, LLC 319 Lookout Dr. Rising Fawn, GA
- 100 C & K Snowy Delights 921 Lafayette Rd. Rossville, GA
- 93 Station House-Chaisimple LLC 123 N Chattanooga St. Lafayette, GA
- 79 Roper- Five Star Food Service 1507 Broomtown Rd. Lafayette, GA
- 100 The Groovy Gourmet 110 Gordon St. Chickamauga, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Valley Point Elementary School 3798 S. Dixie Hwy. Dalton, GA
- 99 The Juicy Seafood 2144 E. Walnut Ave. Dalton, GA
- 96 Getting Piggy Wit It BBQ 1359 Dawnville Rd. Dalton, GA
- 100 Tunnel Hill Elementary School 203 E. School St. Tunnel Hill, GA